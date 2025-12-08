What the Browns loss to the Titans means for NFL Draft positioning

A failed comeback attempt against the Tennessee Titans was just another failure in a long season of disappointment for the Cleveland Browns.

The Titans entered the game with one win on the season, heavily regarded as the worst team in football. After losing 31-29, the Browns wanted to stake their claim for that title.

As disappointing as the game was, there is one benefit to the loss that can help the team long term.

Cleveland’s chance at getting the first overall pick rose to a 14% chance according to ESPN, compared to just a 0.75% before the game.

The Browns’ chance to get the No. 1 pick rose to 14% with today’s loss, per ESPN Analytics.



The Titans’ chance to get the No. 1 pick fell to 28%. https://t.co/UWWg3R30rS — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 7, 2025

Meanwhile the Titans had over 40% chance, but now fall to a 28% chance. Other teams who have realistic chances at it are the Las Vegas Raiders, the New York Jets, New York Giants and the New Orleans Saints.

The Browns have just four games left in the season. They’ll have to battle against two of the top teams in the league, the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills, then take on division rivals in the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers.

It’s not impossible for the Browns to win another game this year, but it certainly wouldn’t be easy. If they aren’t able to, they’ll need some of the other bottom feeders like the Titans, Raiders and Giants, who all have just two wins, to find another victory this season.

The Browns don’t seem like a team who is tanking. They do seem to be fighting in these games, making things competitive over several of their last few games.

Especially with the defense close to making history with Myles Garrett, it doesn’t seem like they’ll be giving up any time soon. Then you have Shedeur Sanders and some other offensive players and coaches trying to prove why they should keep their jobs next season.

Even in a year without much winning, stakes are still high for the team. It makes more sense for the team to try and prove what the future holds, than try to get a high pick.

It’s clear the Browns will end with a high draft pick, and a second first-rounder from the Jaguars trade. Now it’ll be on the front office to hit on the upcoming draft like they did with the current rookies.

Specifically, it seems to be in Cleveland’s best interest to target the offensive side of the ball, especially the line and wide receivers, to try and upgrade the team. With the performance Shedeur Sanders had in his recent game, quarterback seems like less of a need unless one proves to be too valuable to pass up.