Jerry Jeudy gives blunt statement about Tommy Rees taking over Browns play calling
It’s an understatement to say that Jerry Jeudy has struggled throughout the first eight games of this Cleveland Browns season.
In his first season with the Browns, Jeudy has a career season, surpassing 1,200 receiving yards and scoring four touchdowns. But the former Denver Broncos wide receiver has struggled to get the football in 2025, tallying only 257 yards in eight games so far.
This week, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will take over the team’s play calling duties.
On Wednesday, Jeudy was asked if that change came with any assurance that the game plan would get him more involved.
“We’ll see on Sunday,” Jeudy replied.
The 26-year-old wide receiver received only two targets in Cleveland’s embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots in Week 8. He finished the game without recording a single catch.
While Stefanski shockingly stood by rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel as the team’s quarterback moving forward, it was obvious that something needed to be done during the team’s bye week.
Rees has never called plays in the NFL. During his time as an offensive coordinator in the college ranks, he called plays for Alabama and Notre Dame. While Jeudy wasn’t with the Crimson Tide during Rees’ tenure calling plays, the new offensive coordinator will need to find a way to get his top receiver the football moving forward.
Jeudy’s lack of activity has been one of the major red flags with this offense. Last season, Deshaun Watson struggled when Jeudy wasn’t involved. But when Jameis Winston was inserted into the action, Jeudy was an active participant and the offense was able to score some points.
While Gabriel’s physical limitations could make it difficult to see open wide receivers down the field, Stefanski shut down any speculation as to why Jeudy has seemingly been invisible all season.
“I understand the question, but I would not characterize it that way,” Stefanski said about Gabriel’s height being a limiting factor to getting receivers involved. “We need to play better as an offense. Certainly there’s areas to improve for a young quarterback.”
Rees taking over this offense at 2-6 certainly makes it feel like he’s being set up for failure. However, if the young offensive coordinator can find a way to get Jeudy involved, things could turn around.
As Jeudy said, we’ll have to see what happens when the Browns take the field with a new play caller against the New York Jets on Sunday.