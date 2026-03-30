Jimmy Haslam’s Latest Myles Garrett Remark Could Scare Browns Fans

There’s no question that Myles Garrett is the best defensive player in the NFL.

But at the annual league meetings in Arizona, Cleveland Browns Jimmy Haslam said that he could argue that Garrett is the best overall player in the sport, backing general manager Andrew Berry who vehemently denied that the team would entertain trading Garrett.

Garrett made NFL history last season on the five-win Browns by setting the league’s single season sack record with 23. Last week, the Browns created waves by reworking Garrett’s four-year extension in a fashion that could honor his trade request from last season.

However, Haslam had some comments about Garrett that will likely scare Browns fans.

At the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, new Browns head coach Todd Monken said that he hadn’t spoken with Myles Garrett in person. One week later, new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg said that he and Garrett had both been traveling a lot, and they had not connected yet.

Haslam didn’t exactly confirm that the team has been in constant contact with Garrett, but did say that the two-time Defensive Player of the Year speaks with Berry regularly.

"It's not unusual for Myles not to be in real close contact with us in the offseason. So he's not the kind of guy that's there all the time that calls you every week,” Haslam said via ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi. “That's just different styles. It's fine."

Last offseason, Garrett released a public trade request following Cleveland’s three win season. The situation was resolved when the Browns gave him a new four-year contract that had made him the highest-paid defensive player ever.

But after the Browns passed on Jim Schwartz in favor of Monken, Garrett posted a cryptic meme on his Instagram story, depicting a tired out fast food worker. Garrett has been spotted supporting his girlfriend, Chloe Kim, at the Olympics in Italy before photographing the Miami RedHawks basketball game. Then, Garrett was cited again for a speeding violation in Wayne County.

But Garrett has said very little publicly about the state of the Browns since Monken was hired. And clearly, the Browns haven’t heard much from him, either.

Haslam claims Garrett is committed to Browns

Despite this, Haslam claims that Garrett is “absolutely” committed to the Browns. The day after the season ended, Browns ownership spent a lot of time with Garrett and had a conversation about the offseason and direction of the team.

"So I doubt Myles is there on April 7th (start of offseason workout program),” Haslam said. “But Myles hasn't shown the need to be there. And we have a new defensive coordinator, but we're basically going to run the same defense. So I think Myles will be ready to go."

By reworking Garrett’s contract, the Browns technically would be able to trade the 30-year-old superstar this offseason. But according to Haslam, Berry, and everyone else involved in the process, a trade isn’t happening – even though the Browns haven’t really heard from him too often.