Latest Kirk Cousins Update is Notable for Cleveland Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns remain without a starting quarterback in 2026. That statement may seem shocking to Shedeur Sanders fans, but new head coach Todd Monken made it clear he is keeping all his options open.

This could mean a competition between Sanders and Deshaun Watson, or it could mean signing a veteran signal-caller via free agency to add to the competition. A veteran such as, maybe, Kirk Cousins?

This possibility is back in the forefront following Adam Schefter's report that Cousins is expected to be a free agent this March. That means he gets to pick where he plays in 2026 after a forgettable two-year tenure in Atlanta.

Will the Browns target Kirk Cousins?

The Browns are naturally going to be linked to each and every avaliable quarterback until they land upon a true No. 1 option. This means Cousins is added to the mix alongside someone like Malik Willis.

Money would surely be no issue, as the cap is going up and Andrew Berry has proven to be a natural at making things work regarding the cap no matter the challenge at hand. Even if that means kicking the can down the road on bad contracts.

The question is rather if it makes sense for the Browns to go after Cousins. He will be 38 years old in August and has not played anywhere near elite since the 2022 season. That makes sense when recalling he ruptured his Achillies during the 2023 season. He never quite looked the same during his two years in Atlanta following the injury.

Thus, Cousins would likely be a one-year option on a Browns team that needs a quarterback of the future. It may make more sense at that point to start Sanders, or even Watson, over someone like Cousins. Sanders could prove he has real potential with more experience, while Watson is still getting paid $46 million. So if he can play, the team may want to see what he can do at this point.

Talking about adding Cousins in the year 2026 shows the Browns remain stuck in quarterback purgatory. They have no surefire top option and likely don't have a chance to add one in the 2026 NFL Draft.

But that doesn't mean wasting another full season of great play on defense. Even competent quarterback play in 2025 could have prevented the five-win final tally. The Browns will be desperate to improve in 2026 and that means fans have to keep an eye on every potential quarterback option, including Kirk Cousins.