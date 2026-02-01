Myles Garrett had a legendary season in 2025, even though his Cleveland Browns finished 5-12. The superstar set the NFL single-season sack record and was an obvious selection to this year's Pro Bowl Games.

The "Games" aspect of the event is not exactly popular with players, especially Garrett. What used to be a noncompetitive football game for extra money and a free vacation has morphed into random events that don't have anything to do with the sport itself.

The Browns have so many storylines surrounding the team at all times, so it's easy to forget one about Garrett and the Pro Bowl Games from the recent past. It was back in 2023 when he dislocated his big toe running an obstacle course at the Games. He was seen visibly limping following the injury.

Probably not what Cleveland wants to see. Myles Garrett limping off. pic.twitter.com/3lprj1kOpw — Darren Carr (@DCarr75) February 5, 2023

That injury led to him declaring retirement from participation in the Pro Bowl Games and he will uphold that retirement in 2026, per cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

Myles Garrett is playing it safe in 2026

However, Cabot does note that Garrett will be in attendance at Thursday's NFL Honors ceremony, where he is expected to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Setting the sack record has made him a lock to win the award for the second time in his career, barring a shocking result from the voters.

Garrett is now a seven-time Pro Bowler and the current format means he can add the honor to his resume without actually having to take part in the event. Him getting rest should be understood as the best course of action at this stage of his career. He remains the franchise cornerstone and is known for playing through injuries, so he doesn't need to push it in the offseason.

Garrett is easily the best player on the Browns, but he may no longer be the most popular. That title belongs to Shedeur Sanders, who is actually taking part in the Pro Bowl Games after a shocking selection. He can now represent the Browns well while Garrett gets some much-needed rest. There is no reason for a 30-year-old Garrett to be playing dodgeball or running obstacle courses in what the Pro Bowl has become.

That role falls to Sanders, while Garrett and Browns fans wait to see who will even be leading the defense in 2026.

The Pro Bowl will take place on Tuesday in San Francisco.

