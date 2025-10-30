Myles Garrett trade rumors: Eagles have massive package for Browns to consider
Anything can happen in the NFL at the trade deadline, and with a team like the Cleveland Browns, any player feels like they could be bought with the right asking price.
Several contenders have been rumored around the Browns super star pass rusher Myles Garrett, and despite several reports saying Garrett is untouchable, some offers may be too good to truly pass up.
According to Yahoo Sports NFL Reporter Charles Robinson, the Eagles are “hot” on Garrett and may be willing to give up three first round picks to try and acquire him.
Robinson did admit though the sources did not come from the Eagles camp, but several high ranking people have confirmed Eagles GM Howie Roseman really wants to add Garrett.
Garrett is coming off a historic game where he brought down New England quarterback five times, the most in team history. It was the first time in NFL history that a player recorded five sacks and lost by multiple scores.
Garrett was clearly frustrated on the sideline after the game, throwing his helmet and sitting alone on the bench.
Garrett also requested a trade during the offseason, saying he wanted to play for a team who seemed like they could win and compete. Obviously, the Browns have shown this season they are neither winning or competing for the foreseeable future, further adding fuel to the fire.
In the offseason Garrett instead agreed to a new contract. He signed a four year, $160 million contract, making him the highest paid non-quarterback at the time.
A trade of this size has some logistic issues in Cleveland, having to eat some of the cap in order to move the contract, while also dealing with a no-trade clause in Garrett’s contract. All of this makes a trade seem difficult, but not impossible.
Garrett has been Cleveland’s best player for many seasons. He has the most sacks for a player under the age of 30 in NFL history, and has been the league's best pass rusher for many years, earning a DPOY in 2023.
The Browns front office has been clear that they have no plans of moving Garrett at the deadline, wanting him to stay in Cleveland for a long time. Three first round picks is enough for any organization to at least field a phone call to hear the offer out.
It is important to note with the Eagles that three first round picks would likely be lower picks still, coming in the late 20s range. That may further sway the Browns to keep Garrett right where he is.
While it doesn’t seem likely the Browns will move off of Garrett, receiving a call like that for any player is enough to at least entertain an offer. Especially when that team is desperate for all the draft capital they can get.