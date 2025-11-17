Shedeur Sanders fans will hate what Kevin Stefanski said after losing NFL debut
Polarizing rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders made his NFL debut against the Baltimore Ravens during Week 11.
When starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel was ruled out with a concussion at halftime, Sanders replaced the third-round pick. While Sanders completed a 25-yard pass to tight end Harold Fannin Jr. to attempt a game winning drive, the Cleveland Browns fell short and lost to Baltimore 23-16.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski committed to Gabriel as the team’s starting quarterback in his postgame press conference as long as the former Oregon quarterback can clear concussion protocol.
Despite some big throws downfield from Sanders didn’t do enough to replace Gabriel. Sanders was 4-of-16 passing for 47 yards and an interception. While the stats will not show it, Sanders manufactured an entertaining half of football and gave the Browns a chance at the end.
Gabriel was 7-of-10 passing for 68 yards when he exited the game at halftime. While his stat line was certainly better than his fellow rookie, the three incompletions were all timely and led to boo’s from Browns fans at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns had not converted a third down until Sanders entered the game in the third quarter.
Sanders looked accurate and his arm strength is certainly better than Gabriel’s. On the final drive of the game, he barely missed Isaiah Bond in the end zone. On the next play, he sizzled a pass to Gage Larvadain in the end zone, but the undrafted rookie was unable to hang onto the football.
Stefanski admitted that the second half of Sunday’s loss was the first time Sanders took first team reps with the Browns. When veteran quarterback Joe Flacco was the starter, Gabriel was still taking snaps with the starters at practice.
During practice, Sanders had been running the scout team and throwing to backups.
The sixth-year head coach has consistently given Gabriel more practice reps since training camp to the chagrin of fans that want to see Sanders play. However, Stefanski explained that a rookie quarterback starting games needs as many quality practice reps as possible.
The Browns will travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders, who will be on a short week due to playing on Monday Night Football.
Gabriel will have a full week to clear protocol and return as the team’s starting quarterback. If he cannot play, Stefanski confirmed that Sanders will make his first career start.
“Shedeur has made unbelievable strides in the meeting room and the practice field,” Stefanski said after the game. “I know he wants to be better, and that will only come with hard work.”