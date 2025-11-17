Shedeur Sanders' house burglarized during NFL debut on Sunday
Shedeur Sanders made his NFL debut during the Cleveland Browns Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
When rookie third-round quarterback Dillon Gabriel was sidelined with a concussion, Sanders entered the game after halftime. Unfortunately, the Browns were not able to get a victory as the Ravens walked out of Huntington Bank Field with a 23-16 victory.
But after the game, life did not get any better for Sanders.
According to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, Sanders’ home in the Cleveland suburbs was broken into during the game.
The details are still being gathered, but it’s another example of prominent athletes having their homes broken into during NFL games. Over the last few years, vulnerable professional athletes have had their homes broken into because they are physically not capable of being home, playing a sport on live television.
NFL victims include Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. In Ohio, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow also had his home vandalized. New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan also had his home burglarized.
About one year ago, the NFL issued a security alert to all 32 NFL teams after these high profile robberies were made public.
"It's legit," one source familiar with the situation told NFL.com last year. "It's a transnational crime ring, and over the last three weeks, they've focused on NBA and NFL players, and it's all over the country."
Even NFL commissioner Roger Goodell admitted that “it’s clear” high-profile athletes including Mahomes, Burrow, Kelce – and now Sanders – are targets of organized theft during their televised games.
The memo sent out by the NFL last season instructed players on how to lower the risk of being targeted, including installing home security measures. Players were also warned to avoid updating any social media with check-ins or daily activities and were discouraged from posting expensive items online.
While police are still investigating what was stolen from the most recent break in with Sanders, it’s probably not a coincidence that he was targeted.
The rookie quarterback has been a celebrity since his HBCU days at Jackson State. Sanders exploded onto the college football scene when he started for his father, Deion Sanders, at Colorado with two-way superstar Travis Hunter.
Sanders will have a busy next couple of days. Personally, he will have to deal with this home invasion. Professionally, he will have to prepare in case he is needed to make his NFL debut against the Las Vegas Raiders.