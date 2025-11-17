Shedeur Sanders to start Sunday vs Raiders according to new report
Shedeur Sanders made his first NFL action this past Sunday vs the Ravens, and while he did not have the most impressive showing, he will need time and reps.
Those reps will be coming this Sunday as Sanders is set to make his first NFL start vs the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 pm in Vegas, per Mary Kay Cabot.
Sanders finished the Baltimore game going 4/16 for 47 yards, one interception, and 16 rushing yards. Sanders was also sacked twice in his first showing.
Week 5-11 starter for Cleveland, Dillon Gabriel, went out of the Baltimore game with a concussion in the second quarter. Before the injury, Gabriel was 7/10 for 68 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.
So far this season, Cleveland’s quarterback play has been subpar, with their overall passing offense at just 159.3 yards per game and just 4.1 passing yards per play, which ranks last in the NFL. For team passing EPA (Expected Points Added), Cleveland is dead last at -0.38, and Tennessee is above them at -0.30, per Next Gen Stats.
Those abysmal passing stats may not be on the two quarterbacks that have started for Cleveland this year, Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel, as Cleveland is also last in average target separation at 2.9 yards. That stat just measures how open receivers are based on where the nearest defender is.
With a commitment that Shedeur will be starting on Sunday, it will give him a chance to get acclimated with the first team offense, which he hasn’t had much of a chance to do, as Gabriel has been getting all of the first team reps.
Understanding how certain receivers move, where exactly they’ll be on the field, and a whole bunch more things that Shedeur will gain with a full week of practice in the first team.
The Raiders defense ranks middle of the pack in terms of passing yards allowed per game at 214.2, but only allowing 12 passing touchdowns is the 7th least in the NFL. In terms of rushing defense, it is about the same story, ranking at 15th, giving up 106 rushing yards per game, but only giving up 3.8 yards per carry, which is second best in the league.
The return date for Dillon Gabriel is uncertain as of now, but what is certain is that Shedeur will get his chance to lead the Browns to victory on Sunday afternoon.