This crazy stat shows how good Quinshon Judkins has been for Browns
The Cleveland Browns fell to 2-8 on Sunday in the 23-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Browns now have the third-worst record in the league behind the Titans and Saints.
Despite the disappointing performance so far, there have been some lone lights in the darkness. Those lights are the obvious in the DPOTY Myles Garrett and the standout rookies from the 2025 draft class.
Running back Quinshon Judkins has been sensational as a rookie this year. Judkins has rushed for 620 yards so far this year, good for 17th in the NFL. The more impressive part is that 555 of those yards have come after contact (10th in the NFL). That means that almost 90% of his yards are coming after being contacted.
You might be asking yourself, is this stat concerning for Judkins? Is he not choosing the right running lanes to burst through?
That is not the case; the fact is that Judkins has faced the highest percentage of stacked boxes in the NFL this year. At 45.2%, the amount of times that an opposing team puts eight or more guys in the box, opposing teams are doing it the most against the Browns.
The next highest rusher is Jalen Hurts at 42.5%, then the next highest running back is Derrick Henry at 39.8%. Judkins faced 70.6% of stacked boxes against Baltimore on Sunday on his 17 attempts.
12 of those attempts came with the Ravens selling out for the run. In comparison to other rookie running backs, Jacory Croskey-Merritt has faced 27.2%, Treveyon Henderson 29%, and Ashton Jeanty at just 9.1%.
You can use this stat to say many things; the obvious answer is that opposing teams do not respect the Browns' passing game, and it is hurting their rushing attack in unison. As many people know, football is a complementary game; if your passing game passes for the second least amount of yards per game, it will not get respected.
Another takeaway from the stat could be that opposing teams respect Judkins a great deal, enough to zone in on him, as the Baltimore Ravens did when Cleveland was going through a quarterback change.
What the stat definitely proves is that this might be the worst version of Judkins we will see. Not expressing that in a bad way, but if he is this good when facing defenses that sell out versus him, he is only going to improve as his career goes on.