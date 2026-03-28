Three Cleveland Browns Players That Should Benefit From Todd Monken the Most in 2026

The dust has certainly settled on the Cleveland Browns hire of Todd Monken.

Monken, 60, is currently preparing for the NFL Draft in collaboration with Browns general manager Andrew Berry.

But once that concludes? Monken will finally have the opportunity to touch grass at Cleveland’s practice facility in Berea – getting an opportunity to lead the Browns through their offseason program.

Since Monken’s hire, his relationship-building qualities with players has been continually propped up. Monken is the type of head coach that wants his players to trust him by creating authentic relationships and bonds.

Here are a few Browns players that will benefit from Monken’s arrival in Berea.

1. Shedeur Sanders, QB

It goes without saying that Monken being hired by the Browns was great news for Sanders, who showed some promise in his first seven starts in Cleveland last season.

Monken was the offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens when they attempted to draft Sanders in the fifth-round of last year’s draft. This offseason, Monken and Sanders have already started to gel, as the second-year quarterback gifted his new head coach a golden horse head for his birthday.

Upon arriving in Baltimore, Monken helped Lamar Jackson win his second league MVP in their first season together. The following year? The Ravens had one of the most efficient offenses in NFL history.

At the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Monken noted that Sanders showcased the ability to be more escapable and athletic than he had expected. The Browns absolutely have to get Sanders to cut down on his sacks – and using some of that athleticism could be key.

If the first-time head coach can extract the raw talent that Sanders possesses, the Browns will be set up for great success.

2. Isaiah Bond, WR

The Browns have not used significant free agent resources in their wide receiver room so far this offseason.

Last year, the Browns picked up Bond as an undrafted free agent once his off the field issues were handled. Prior to those issues, he was expected to be a day two draft selection.

Bond’s raw abilities as a deep ball receiver were unlocked once Sanders finally received an opportunity to start. He caught just 18 passes for 338 yards during his rookie campaign without finding the end zone.

Averaging just a tick under 19 yards per reception is proof that Bond can add some explosiveness to what the Browns can accomplish offensively. Monken wants his team to be explosive and have the ability to make big plays.

If Bond can continue to develop chemistry with Sanders, or whoever starts at quarterback for the Browns in 2026, he’ll have an opportunity to be a fun wrinkle in the team’s offense.

3. Harold Fannin Jr.

After leading the Browns in receiving in his first year out of the Mid-American Conference, it’s no longer a secret that Fannin feels ready for NFL stardom.

But Monken loves 12 personnel (utilizing two tight ends on the field) in order to create defensive mismatches.

Last season, Fannin caught 73 passes for 731 yards and six touchdowns. Under Monken’s leadership, as the Browns are still figuring out their wide receivers, the 21-year-old tight end has the opportunity to become one of the premier players at his position.