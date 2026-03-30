Three Reasons Why Browns Withdrew Their Proposal on Trading Future Draft Picks

The Cleveland Browns surprised more than a few with a seemingly out-of-left-field proposal to allow NFL teams to deal draft picks up to five years into the future, to be potentially voted on at the league meetings in Phoenix, currently underway.

However, the Browns’ proposal ended up being much ado about nothing, as the team retired it before it was presented for a vote.

Here are three reasons why the Brown’s proposal to allow trading of draft picks up to five years into the future, ended up being retired before it was even presented for a vote.

Limited Support

Rams president Kevin Demoff was quick to show support for the Browns’ motion, posting “Nothing creates more interest in the NFL than trades. This is why Cleveland’s proposal to allow teams to trade picks up to 5 years out as opposed to 3 years out makes so much sense. More picks to trade = more trades = more interest & team building options.”

Nothing creates more interest in the NFL than trades. This is why Cleveland’s proposal to allow teams to trade picks up to 5 years out as opposed to 3 years out makes so much sense. More picks to trade = more trades = more interest & team building options. https://t.co/PfJPjHjPX2 — Kevin Demoff (@kdemoff) March 18, 2026

Apparently, not many supported Demoff’s views.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said on “The Up and Adams Show” that: there was “Zero percent chance” of it being approved.

Said McVay: “I respect the courage for Andrew [Berry] to be able to have a very sound reasoning of what's behind it. If there’s one thing you can bet Vegas odds on, there’s no chance that thing’s getting through.

“I’m not backing that. Competition Committee was 11-0, I’m on the Competition Committee.”

Rams HC Sean McVay says the Browns' proposed draft pick trading rule change has a "zero percent chance" of passing at the NFL's Annual League Meeting 👀@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/1uxWJzte74 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 30, 2026

From the looks of it, Berry miscalculated the potential support his proposal could muster within league circles, but while an owner vote would be required to enact any rule change, and not the Competition Committee, a 11-0 vote from the competition committee sounds pretty damning.

Now, the proposal won’t even make it to the owner’s vote.

Potential Loss of Value

One of the many things that make draft picks so valuable in the first place is scarcity. Each team starts off with just one pick per round, before potentially adding picks through losing players via trades, forgoing immediate picks for future compensation, and compensatory picks.

Being able to devise greater packages with more picks into the future could lead to a loss of value of draft choices in general, with more draft currency in circulation, so to speak. Players that could now command three first-rounders should be very rare. In a future with teams being able to deal up to five first-rounders, mid-level players will start to command two-or three first-rounders, resulting in a devaluation of draft capital.

Unwanted Attention

Cleveland’s proposal came roughly at the same time as the Browns’ restructured Myles Garrett’s contract for the sole apparent reason of being able to trade him more easily in the future.

While the Browns have adamantly denied that Garrett is not being shopped presently, their proposal did raise a few eyebrows regarding the All-World defensive end’s future with the franchise.

Berry even looked a little annoyed in having to reaffirm the team’s apparent unwillingness to deal Garrett, explaining that a trade wouldn’t have required the contract restructure as it was executed.

"Myles is a career Brown," offered Berry. "He is one of the faces of our organization. I think we've been very clear both past and present in terms of our feelings. I understand all the questions. I'll be honest, I don't really want to waste a ton more breath on the topic."

#Browns GM Andrew Berry confirms they’re not trading Myles Garrett after the contract revisions: pic.twitter.com/mstIQeny5c — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 29, 2026

Maybe one thing was genuinely not tied to the other, but trying to make a connection between Garrett’s reworked deal and the Browns proposal seemed inevitable.

And if it wasn’t that way before, Garrett’s long-term future in Cleveland will keep on being questioned due to Berry’s proposal and its timing.