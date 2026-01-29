Bubba Ventrone Officially Leaves Cleveland Browns

New Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken really might be tasked with replacing all three of his coordinators.

On Wednesday, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was miffed about not getting the job. According to reports, the 59-year-old defensive coordinator cleaned out his office and told coaches close to him that he wouldn’t be back with the Browns.

On Thursday morning, Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone is also departing the organization. He’s set to join the Los Angeles Rams in the same role.

Ventrone was hired by the Browns in 2023 when the team fired special teams coordinator Mike Priefer. He was previously the special teams coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts, so the Browns also gave him an associate head coach label to give him a promotion.

But Ventrone’s special teams struggled greatly during his time with the Browns. While they were able to develop rookie kicker Andre Szmyt, the Browns struggled in punt coverage, kick coverage and understanding the basics of the rule book in the special teams phase.

When the Browns fired Kevin Stefanski after six seasons, it became pretty clear that Ventrone would not be back with the organization. Now, the Rams did Monken a favor in making that decision for his staff.

With Ventrone in the rearview mirror, Monken will now need to replace his special teams coordinator.

Ventrone will look to help Sean McVay’s Rams overhaul their special teams. The Rams fired special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn in December. But special teams issues haunted Los Angeles throughout the remainder of the regular season and into the playoffs.

Who will Monken hire?

Monken will be competing with New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh to add assistants to his staff with the Browns. Both men worked together with the Baltimore Ravens, so they will also be competing with Jesse Minter to snag their former coworkers.

On Wednesday, the Browns landed veteran offensive line coach George Warhop, who was thought to be a Harbaugh target for the Giants.

The Browns might prefer to mend their relationship with Schwartz first. On Wednesday evening, Browns superstar Myles Garrett hinted frustration on his Instagram story. Certainly, that should take precedence over replacing Ventrone.

As Ventrone awkwardly pointed out during the midst of Cleveland’s five win season, the Browns don’t have much talent on their roster, which bleeds down into special teams. It could become challenging to find a proven special teams coordinator.

