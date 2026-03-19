Three Trades That Would Instantly Elevate the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns offseason has felt a bit underwhelming so far, largely because they haven’t yet addressed their major roster needs, such as finding a left tackle or a wide receiver.

Cleveland might not be interested in any players at those positions in the free agency market, and it could still pull off a trade for a few of those spots.

Here are some players the Browns should target.

Buffalo Bills, wide receiver, Keon Coleman

The Bills traded for star wide receiver DJ Moore this offseason, which could indicate that Buffalo is considering trading away some of its other wide receivers.

One player to keep an eye on as a trade target is 2024 second-round pick Keon Coleman, who has struggled to make an impact in his first two seasons. He managed to rack up 960 yards and eight touchdowns over 26 games but found himself in and out of the lineup at times during Sean McDermott's tenure last season.

Even if the Bills hadn’t fired McDermott, there was a good chance they would have considered moving Coleman this offseason. However, with Joe Brady stepping in as head coach, the Bills might want to give Coleman another shot this year.

A trade involving Coleman could take place during the NFL draft if the Bills discover a receiver they like. They could select him and then trade Coleman in order to regain some valuable draft capital.

Walker Little, left tackle, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Browns are likely to find their starting left tackle in the 2026 NFL Draft. Yet, if they become enamored with top players at other positions, reaching out to the Jaguars about Walker Little could present an opportunity to bolster their roster this season.

Since entering the NFL in 2021, Little has performed solidly, as noted by Pro Football Focus last season. He ranked 59th overall among 89 tackles, with a pass-blocking grade of 59th and a run-blocking ranking of 49th. But Little allowed nine sacks, which is a big issue in his game.

Baltimore Ravens, wide receiver, Rashod Bateman

In division trades are usually rare; however, if the Ravens decide to part ways with Rashod Bateman, he could find a new home in Cleveland.

Bateman played under the new Browns head coach, Todd Monken, for three seasons when Monken was the Ravens offensive coordinator, and relationships play a significant role in the NFL.

The 6-foot-1 wide receiver had a breakout season in 2024, tallying 45 receptions for 756 yards and nine touchdowns over 17 games. Regardless, Bateman's performance dipped last season, as he played in only 13 games, recording just 224 yards and two touchdowns.