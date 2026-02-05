Todd Monken Shares Plan to Help Cleveland Browns Get Back on Track

The Cleveland Browns are entering a new era with Todd Monken as their next head coach.

Monken comes to the team after spending the last three years as the Baltimore Ravens' offensive coordinator. He was with the Browns as an assistant coach in 2019 but has found success with the George Bulldogs and Ravens in his time away from the Browns. Now he's back hoping to leave his imprint on the franchise.

Monken will have a tough task to try and push the rebuild along, but he has an idea for how he wants to establish and set the tone for the team.

"I think you have to hold the players accountable for what they say their dreams and aspirations are. You have to find out what really do you want, individually with your career, and then what do you want collectively as a team. And all you’re doing is holding them to what their goals and aspirations are, like people did for me. I am who I am because my parents did that for me. They didn’t do that to me, they did that for me," Monken said.

It's clear the Monken wants accountability during his first season with the Browns.

"And that’s the way I go about it, because I think everybody likes honesty till they don’t like what’s said to them honestly. And I’m the same way, I’m no different – I like being stroked in a good way. I’m no different. I don’t like the other side of it, but that’s how I’ve gotten a lot better. And the people that love you the most, they’re going to be honest with you. But all it is, is finding out what are your dreams and aspirations, and then let’s fight like hell to achieve them.”

Todd Monken, new head coach of the Cleveland Browns, smiles as he talks about Myles Garrett. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Todd Monken Wants Accountability For Browns

Monken also mentioned how it won't be easy to go from being one of the worst teams in the league to one of the best, but he is ready for the challenge and what that has in store for the team.

"It’s hard, it’s perseverance, mental toughness, surrounding yourself with the right people, staffing, and then player-wise, that want to run into that smoke. Because not everybody wants to run in that smoke. Not everybody wants to look at it like it’s fourth-and-one every day. And it is, it’s fourth-and-one every day," Monken said.

The Browns believe Monken's mindset is exactly what the franchise needs to get back on track. If the Browns can follow and execute the plan he has in place, the team should see some improvement in 2026.