What Browns loss to Bills means for Cleveland's NFL Draft positioning

Following a 23-20 tough-fought loss to the Buffalo Bills, the positive news for the Cleveland Browns is few and far between. Running back Quinshon Judkins suffered a heartbreaking injury to his leg in the second half, which looks like he's in for a long rehab.

Myles Garrett registered a half-sack that puts him just a half-sack away from tying the season sack record and just one sack away from setting the record. Maybe the only thing that will get Browns fans to crack a wry smile is next year’s draft in April.

After the loss, Cleveland now holds the number three overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and if they lose next week, they will guarantee the number two pick, according to Cory Kinnan of Browns Wire.

The New York Giants hold the number one pick after their loss today, moving to 2-13, and the Las Vegas Raiders have the second overall pick with their loss to the Houston Texans. The other first round that the Browns own from Jacksonville will land from the mid to late 20s, depending on the Jaguars' final three game outcomes.

So what does that mean for Cleveland? Well, if their pick lands in the top two, they could be in play for one of the top quarterbacks in Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore. But if Cleveland decides to trust Shedeur Sanders as their starting quarterback next year, it will serve as a draft to build around him.

The decision to build around him will give Cleveland the pick of the litter at the offensive tackle and wide receiver positions. Involving guys like Spencer Fano and Francis Maugioa at tackle, then Jordyn Tyson and Carnell Tate at receiver.

The possibility of trading down also comes into play when deciding not to take a quarterback. Teams like the New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, and possibly the New Orleans Saints will be in the market for a quarterback. If Cleveland trades back with New York or Arizona, they will still be at the top of the market for the top receivers and tackles.

If you are making the choices for Browns, aka Andrew Berry, the most important decision you need to make is the choice at quarterback. If you want a quarterback, figure out who you want to take if your pick lands in the top two, then decide how to build around him immediately in the late first round. If not, figure out which two best guys will complement Sanders.