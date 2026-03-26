What KC Concepcion’s Top-30 Visit Tells Us About the Browns’ Draft Strategy

The Cleveland Browns racked up a number of Top-30 visits with wide receiver prospects last week, reaching a total of seven with just a little over a month to go for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft kicks off in Pittsburgh.

The one top name that seemed conspicuously absent from that list is missing no more no more.

The Browns have scheduled a Top-30 visit with Texas A&M’s KC Concepcion, according to a report by “Commanding The Huddle” podcast host, Ryan Fowler. News of Concepcion’s visit to Berea came on the same day Texas A&M held its pro day in College Station in front of scouts for all 32 NFL teams.

Along with Concepcion, the eighth wideout to have taken or at least scheduled an official visit to Browns’ headquarters, are Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson, Ohio State’s Carnell Tate, USC’s Mikhail Lemon, Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr., Washington’s Denzel Boston, Louisville Chris Bell and Alabama’s Germie Bernard at the position. Tight end Oscar Delp from Georgia had also scheduled to meet with club officials in Cleveland.

Similar to what’s going on at the offensive tackle position, there’s no effort on the Browns’ part to disguise that wide receiver is a top priority for next month's NFL Draft.

What Makes KC Concepcion an Option for the Browns at the Wide Receiver Position

Concepcion’s name has been highly regarded for months among some of the industry’s top analysts, including Mel Kiper, Todd McShay and Daniel Jeremiah.

Concepcion is Kiper’s fifth best prospect, McShay’s sixth best prospect and Jeremiah’s sixth best prospect at the wideout position, respectively.

This means that Cleveland has effectively met at team headquarters with seven out of the top nine wide receivers available according to Kiper’s big board, eight of the 16 top wide receivers available according to McShay, and seven out of the top eight wide receivers available according to Smith.

At his pro day, Concepcion measured 5’ 11’’ and a half, and weighed 191 pounds. He’s not as big as some of the other top prospects, and has been projected as a slot receiver at the next. Concepcion is truly at his best with the ball in his hands, where his suddenness can make opponents miss in the open field.

Some of the pro comparisons for Concepcion being thrown around include Zay Flowers, Doug Baldwin and Emmanuel Sanders. Concepcion himself shared the three elite names he models his game around during a recent appearance on “Good Morning Football”, stating: “After the catch, I try and play like Ja’Marr Chase,” Concepcion said. “I would say releases, I like to watch Davante Adams; top of the route, I like to study Justin Jefferson.”

KC Concepcion 61 REC, 919 YDS, 10 Total TDs 2025 Season Highlights.pic.twitter.com/RX16VZBqUO https://t.co/i7rdH0a88z — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) February 20, 2026

What KC Concepcion’s Visit Means for the Browns Leading Up to the 2026 NFL Draft

Make no mistake, the Browns are all in at wide receiver.

Cleveland owns two first round picks, one at 6 and the other at 24, in the opening round, but the team’s pre-draft strategy likely signals a two-wideout draft, with the Browns taking one at the top of the order and another one during the second or third day of selections. Cleveland holds the 39th overall pick in the second round, the 70th pick in the third, and the 107th in the fourth.

At least one of those picks would seem reserved for an offensive tackle, most likely 6 or 24, while the other first rounder feels locked in at wideout. That would leave second, third and fourth round ammo available for a second wideout, which is a range where names like Concepcion, Bernard or Bell might fall into their lap, in that order.

The writing is on the wall for Cleveland. The team is coming off a dreadful season from the wide receiver room, with only four touchdowns combined from this unit. The Browns have signed only wideout in free agency, Tylan Wallace, whose primary contributions might come as a special teamer.

They’re clearly waiting for the draft to make their moves.