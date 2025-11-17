What Shedeur Sanders said after losing NFL debut with Browns against Ravens
The highly anticipated first appearance of rookie fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders finally occurred in Week 11 as the Cleveland Browns faced the Baltimore Ravens after starter Dillon Gabriel was knocked out with a concussion.
Sanders struggled mightily in his debut as he completed just four of his 16 passes for 47 yards and one interception, while adding 16 rushing yards on three carries. After holding a 16-10 lead in the third quarter, the Browns blew it and ultimately suffered a 23-16 loss.
After the game, Sanders spoke out about what it felt like to take the loss in his first game in the NFL on the field.
“Losing isn’t something I’m comfortable with. I just gotta take this one. This really happened on my watch. I don’t like the feeling. I still have the same confidence. I’m still me. That’ll never go anywhere.”
He was also asked about how a week of preparation would help him as the starter. Sanders was not ready to think in that way.
"No the most that I got was the opportunity. That's the uncontrollable thing that I'm not able to control and that's not something I should speak on is being the quarterback of this team, this franchise. You know. They gave me an opportunity, I didn't do up to my expectations enough to get us the win, so I just have to take that one on the chin."
Not many Browns fans will leave that Ravens game feeling very encouraged from Sanders' performance, but his responses at least show the maturity that they have been looking for all season. His answers were those of a person who held himself accountable and wanted to improve.
He had some nice throws in the game with his two passes on the final drive of the contest to Harold Fannin Jr. and Jerry Jeudy. That at least shows that he's got the skills to make the throws in clutch time when they need it.
Preparation for the game this week against the Las Vegas Raiders will be interesting, as Sanders will most likely get first-team snaps for the time being, while Gabriel goes through concussion protocol. That extra time with the receivers will help him improve his play and should go smoother than a 25% completion percentage.
The Browns fan base should give him a break for coming off the bench cold and not playing well. If he gets the proper time to prepare for the game, Sanders could be the guy Cleveland has wanted at quarterback.