One Dream NFL Draft Trade That Could Change the Browns Overnight

Cleveland Browns fans have been forced to hear their two least favorite words leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Trade back.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry floated that the team was open to offers from moving back from No. 6 overall at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. He doubled down on those remarks at the annual league meeting in Arizona.

Now, top NFL Draft insiders including ESPN’s Adam Schefter and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler are reporting that the Browns are already listening to offers about trading out of No. 6 overall.

If they decide to bail out of No. 6 overall, it likely will not happen until the Browns are on the clock.

Dream NFL trade down that could change the Browns

Outside of the Dallas Cowboys (who have No. 12 and No. 20 overall), the Kansas City Chiefs are a team to watch at No. 9 overall as a trade partner with the Browns.

Last year, Berry traded back three spots with the Jacksonville Jaguars and received a first-round pick – plus more – for doing so.

2027 first-round picks are going to be difficult to come by, as next year’s draft class is expected to be loaded at quarterback. But the Chiefs already have a quarterback in Patrick Mahomes. They only have the ninth pick in this year’s class because Mahomes was injured.

Could they capitalize on the rarity of a top 10 selection and move up with the Browns for a star defensive player like Caleb Downs or Rueben Bain Jr.? If Jeremiyah Love is somehow available at No. 6, could the Chiefs come up to pair him with Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker?

If someone floats the Browns a 2027 first-round pick to trade down, they should absolutely take it – even if that’s all they get back.

If the Browns were to trade back with the Chiefs to No. 9 in exchange for their 2027 first-round choice, Cleveland would be able to target a game changing player like Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson, Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor or Utah’s Spencer Fano. They’d take immediate pressure off of that player’s rookie year by adding an additional first-round pick.

With No. 24 overall, the Browns would be able to address whichever position of need that they didn’t solve in the top 10. Or, they could take a swing at a defensive star and add to their top-rated defense.

Expect a few left turns from the Browns in the 2027 NFL Draft. They’re not focused on immediate needs, but rather, long-term roster building. In that case, they could certainly use a bonus pick in 2027 to finally find their franchise quarterback once and for all.