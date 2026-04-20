Cleveland Browns 7-Round Mock Draft: A Complete Blueprint for Fixing the Offense

It’s officially NFL Draft week for the Cleveland Browns and 31 other organizations looking to improve their roster with premium college football players.

Let’s take a stab at a full seven-round NFL mock draft for the Browns.

Browns trade back from No. 6 overall – but not with the Dallas Cowboys

In this mock draft simulation, the Browns trade back with the Kansas City Chiefs, who move up to No. 6 overall in exchange for No. 9 and their 2027 first-round pick. With Patrick Mahomes as Kansas City's franchise QB, the Chiefs might be one of the only teams who are willing to part with their 2027 pick.

At No. 9 overall, the Browns select Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

Over the last two seasons, the Browns ranked dead last in passing completions between 10-19 yards. Tyson’s advanced metrics show that a majority of his 2,282 receiving yards came between 10 and 19 yards from the line of scrimmage.

Even though Ohio State’s Carnell Tate would be a safer pick, Browns general manager Andrew Berry explained that he views the NFL Draft as a way to select players as longer-term investments. During the Kevin Stefanski era, the Browns couldn’t develop talent at receiver. New head coach Todd Monken would get a prime opportunity to develop an elite talent right away.

Tyson’s raw ability makes him one of the most exciting prospects in this class, regardless of position. Berry attended his private workout on Friday, and if the team feels comfortable with his medicals, Tyson is in play for the Browns at No. 6 overall.

Browns land hometown product at No. 24 overall

At No. 24 overall, the Browns select Clemson right tackle Blake Miller, who graduated from Strongsville High School.

Miller started all four seasons at Clemson after playing left tackle at Strongsville. Similar to Tyson, the 22-year-old has one of the highest ceilings in the entire NFL Draft.

“Tackles are tackles,” Berry said about the potential of a college right tackle playing left tackle in the NFL.

At the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Miller expressed willingness to play at right or left tackle in the NFL.

Browns take first defensive rookie at No. 39

In Round 2, the Browns finally took a defensive player, taking 20-year-old South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse off the board.

Cisse has been described as a high IQ football junkie. After transferring from NC State to South Carolina, Cisse displayed three seasons of versatile cornerback play. He showcased an ability to play nickelback, which is a big position of need in Cleveland’s secondary.

Cleveland lands center of the future in Round 3

At No. 70 overall, the Browns select Auburn center Connor Lew, another 20-year-old prospect.

Lew is one of the youngest – yet most talented – interior offensive line prospects in the entire class. This selection would give Luke Wypler a final chance at starting, but if he can’t stay healthy, Lew would be ready to step in and pave the way for Cleveland’s offense.

At No. 107 overall, Berry selects another rookie quarterback

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (QB02) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last year, Berry selected Dillon Gabriel in Round 3 and Shedeur Sanders in Round 5. This year, in Round 4, the Browns select Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, a quarterback prospect who might have more upside than both of those passers.

Allar’s strong arm and 6-foot-5 frame makes him a fun lottery ticket if Sanders struggles to start the 2026 season. Penn State never fully leaned into Allar’s strengths. But he’s athletic enough to do what Monken is looking for, and the Browns liked him last year before the 22-year-old returned to the Nittany Lions.

Browns find another tackling machine in Round 5

Last year, the Browns found a tackling machine in Carson Schwesinger at No. 33 overall. At No. 146, the Browns select Indiana linebacker Aiden Fisher.

Fisher is smart, a national champion, and continued showcasing his dominant tackling ability at Indiana after two successful seasons with James Madison.

One more high upside tackle prospect in Round 5, also

A few years ago, the Browns took a flier on Dawand Jones as a big offensive lineman with plenty of upside. A few years later, the Browns are still developing Jones, proving that he was worth the fifth-round investment.

That logic could land them Miami offensive tackle Markel Bell, a mammoth 6-foot-9 tackle with plenty of upside at the left tackle position.

Round 6: No. 206 overall – Mason Reiger, Wisconsin EDGE

Round 7: No. 246 overall – Will Kacmarek, Ohio State TE