Cowboys Emerging as NFL Draft Trade-Down Partner for Browns at No. 6 Overall

It’s no secret that Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry loves to trade down in the NFL Draft.

Last season, Berry received a haul from the Jaguars for sliding back three spots, allowing Jacksonville to select Travis Hunter, who is going to be primarily a cornerback during his second season. With those extra draft selections, the Browns landed running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson plus an additional first-round choice in 2026, No. 24 overall.

Berry hasn’t been shy about the possibility of selling Cleveland’s No. 6 overall selection, floating the idea at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis and the annual league meetings in Arizona.

But now, the Browns might actually have their first real suitor emerging for another trade back in 2026.

The Dallas Cowboys are eyeing a move up from No. 12 overall for a standout defensive player, according to ESPN’s Jordan Reid. Miami defensive end Reuben Bain Jr. and Ohio State safety Caleb Downs are two players that Jerry Jones might not be able to resist.

The Cowboys join the Browns as a fellow team with multiple first-round draft picks in this upcoming draft. It’s possible that Berry would request No. 12 and No. 20 overall from the Cowboys in order to fall back six spots. Or, Berry could try to get his hands on the Green Bay Packers’ 2027 first-round pick, which the Cowboys own as the last piece from the Micah Parsons trade.

What happens if the Browns trade back?

If the Browns decide to trade back, Dallas is a team that makes plenty of sense. At No. 12 overall, the Browns should still have a few top offensive line prospects available. Even though Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate or Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson could already be off the board, there’s a chance that one of them will still be available.

At No. 6 overall, drafting a left tackle like Georgia’s Monroe Freeling might be a reach, because he needs to be developed. But at No. 12? Berry could confidently take that swing, understanding that he juiced extra value out of the No. 6 selection by trading back.

The same could be said for other offensive line prospects that the Browns are interested in, including Utah’s Spencer Fano, who hasn’t truly played left tackle since his freshman year with the Utes, but is athletic and versatile enough to contribute across the entire offensive line. Alabama offensive tackle Kaydn Proctor is another prospect that the Browns have done their work on – he might have one too many red flags to be a top 10 selection, but if the Browns love him, taking a chance in a trade back would make more sense.

The New Orleans Saints (No. 8 overall) and Kansas City Chiefs (No. 9 overall) are also teams to watch in a move up, as they’ve both done extensive work on the pass rushers in this class. Perhaps one of those teams could be intrigued by Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, also.

As the NFL Draft grows nearer, expect to continue to hear rumblings about the Browns having an eye on trading back.