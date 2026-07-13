Every Rookie to Watch During Cleveland Browns Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns will welcome their full rookie class back to Berea for training camp on July 23.

The full team will report on July 28.

The Browns already had their rookies in the facility for their mandatory rookie minicamp immediately following the 2026 NFL Draft, voluntary OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

But now the real work starts, as position battles will take place across the entire roster. Here are the rookies Browns fans need to keep an eye out for during training camp.

Spencer Fano, LT

It goes without saying that all eyes will be on Fano, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and the first offensive tackle selected.

He’s going to start at left tackle for the Browns. But his training camp will begin by protecting Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders from Jared Verse throughout their quarterback competition.

Even sophomore defensive tackle Mason Graham admitted that it’s hard to get a feel for the offensive line during spring practices without pads on, but Fano will be a major rookie to watch as the hopeful anchor of Cleveland’s offensive line for many years to come.

KC Concepcion, WR

Concepcion was a busy man during Cleveland’s spring practices – expect that to continue into training camp.

Throughout the spring, the Browns tested Concepcion’s hands, using him as a deep ball wide receiver. But he caught passes all over the field. And was also used as a returner and as a motion man pre-snap.

The Browns used a first round selection on Concepcion and he’s going to have a massive opportunity to impact the game in multiple phases during his rookie training camp.

Denzel Boston, WR

Boston caught just about everything that came his way during spring practices.

He’s a tall, physically gifted target that should make life easier on Watson and Sanders throughout the remainder of their competition.

The Browns would be wise to install some plays for Boston to utilize that size in the red zone and around the goal line.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S

McNeil-Warren wasn’t too active during the spring, as the final member of Cleveland’s rookie class to put pen to paper on a new deal.

But that could all change in training camp.

New defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg should be creative and get McNeil-Warren on the field at the same time as Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman. At some point, McNeil-Warren probably replaces one of those two safeties, so getting him acclimated during his rookie training camp will be important.

Parker Brailsford, C

Fifth-round picks rarely have an opportunity to compete for a starting job. But that’s exactly what’s in front of Brailsford during his first NFL training camp in Cleveland.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry has done a remarkable job plugging holes throughout the entire offensive line this offseason. Fano is likely to start at left tackle, Tytus Howard is likely to start at right tackle and Zion Johnson will hold down one of the guard spots. Elgton Jenkins could play guard or center.

But if Brailsford can become Cleveland’s starting center? Jenkins would be allowed to return to guard, his Pro Bowl position, and keep Teven Jenkins as depth on the bench.

New head coach Todd Monken said the team will start the best five players – regardless of position. If Brailsford can turn heads, that would make Monken’s decision even more difficult.

Justin Jefferson, LB

One of the loudest players on the field during rookie minicamp, Jefferson won’t factor much into Cleveland’s starting linebacking group anchored by Carson Schwesinger and Quincy Williams.

But the Browns have to be much better on special teams in 2026, and that’s where Jefferson could carve out a nice role during camp.

Joe Royer and Carsen Ryan, TEs

How will Cleveland’s tight end room shake out behind Harold Fannin Jr.? That’s to be determined.

But Royer and Ryan putting together strong camps or preseasons could make or break the depth in that room during Monken’s first season.