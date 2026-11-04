Shedeur Sanders Backs Deshaun Watson Ahead of Potential Start Against Saints

Shedeur Sanders could have used Wednesday’s media session to explain how he might change the Cleveland Browns’ offense. Instead, he made a point of defending the quarterback he could replace this week.

With Deshaun Watson in concussion protocol and Sanders potentially in line to start against the New Orleans Saints, the second-year quarterback pushed back when asked how he could get Cleveland’s offense going earlier in games.

“Just my job. I don’t think it been bad. How many wins we got? It can’t be that bad, you know,” Sanders said. “I don’t want to just come in here and just try to discredit, you know, what Deshaun done and everything he done.”

The Browns enter the matchup at 5–3, and Sanders sees his responsibility as helping the team continue winning. He wasn’t interested in making his case at Watson’s expense, choosing instead to focus on the opportunity in front of him.

“That don’t make me feel good as a person,” Sanders said. “I think it’s just doing my job, not doing too much, doing what I have to do.”

Watson’s status creates an opening

According to the team’s injury statement, Watson took a helmet-to-helmet hit during Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh. He passed his initial evaluation and subsequent checks after the game and Monday morning before reporting Tuesday that symptoms began Monday night.

Head coach Todd Monken confirmed Watson’s placement in concussion protocol. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Wednesday that the expectation around Browns headquarters was that Sanders would start against New Orleans, although Monken had not ruled Watson out.

Sanders said he learned of the possibility at the same time reporters did. Asked about his preparation, he offered a straightforward response.

“The same way how I’ve been preparing every week. No different.”

Sanders focuses on his responsibility

Shedeur emphasized the relationships already established inside the locker room when asked about working with the offensive line. He suggested the adjustment appeared more complicated to people outside the building than it did to the players themselves.

“Deshaun led us this far and it’s unfortunate he wasn’t able to go out there, you know, but on my end, you know, I just got to step up for the quarterback room, for the team and do what I have to do,” Sanders said.

His description of what the offense needs from him was equally direct. "Just go out there and trust my teammates, trust the game plan and do everything I can...I ain’t really trying to ride the roller coaster life, you know, I like to keep everything even,” said Shedeur.