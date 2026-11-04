What This Browns Veteran Had To Say About Shedeur Sanders' Opportunity To Start Sunday

The Cleveland Browns cannot escape the injury bug.

And ahead of a Week 9 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, the offense may look completely different.

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, the Browns announced a shocking update on quarterback Deshaun Watson, revealing the 31-year-old signal caller was in concussion protocol. He took a pretty nasty hit early in the Browns' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers this past weekend, but cleared any concerns both during the game and on Monday.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90), defensive tackle Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) and defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) sack Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the fourth quarter of an NFL game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"During the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Steelers, Deshaun took a helmet-to-helmet hit. The ATC spotter called down to the sideline, and the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant (UNC) administered a game-day concussion evaluation," the Browns' press release read. "Deshaun was cleared by the UNC and returned on the Browns’ next offensive series. As part of the protocol, the team’s medical staff evaluated him again postgame and Monday morning. Both times, he showed no symptoms, passed his evaluations, and was cleared.

"On Tuesday morning, he reported to the medical staff that he began experiencing concussion symptoms Monday night and was immediately placed in the concussion protocol."

Fortunately, many of Cleveland's leaders spoke out in support of backup quarterback Shedeur Sanders, whom the Browns may have to turn to for Sunday's road game against the New Orleans Saints.

Browns star cornerback Denzel Ward was one of the first players to Sanders' praise, speaking to media in the late morning hours on Wednesday.

Browns CB Denzel Ward on Shedeur Sanders possibly making his first start of the season: “I know he’s ready.” pic.twitter.com/LjFZIgTYN2 — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 4, 2026

"We've got all the confidence in Shedeur," Ward began. "We know he will be ready to play once he is out there, so, you know, we always offer our support when needed, but we know he is ready."

Onward and Ahead For Sanders

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) walk out to the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting that extra confidence boost from a leader like Ward should go a long way for Sanders, especially if he is given the opportunity to make his first start of the 2026 season.

During his rookie campaign in 2025, the 24-year-old started seven games, throwing for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns on 212 passing attempts. He also rushed 21 times for 169 yards and one touchdown, adding a bit of versatility to his game.

While he seemingly did enough to earn the starting job in 2026, Watson's offseason surge pushed him to the top of the depth chart.

Fortunately, Sanders hasn't been completely out of the picture. He has still had the opportunity to serve as the No. 2, sitting and learning behind Watson, all while getting valuable reps in practice.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) looks to hands off the ball during the first quarter of an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Such an experience has allowed him to welcome the challenge that sits ahead of him heading into this weekend.

"...Deshaun led us this far and it is unfortunate he wasn't able to go out there [this week]," Sanders said. "But on my end, I just got to step up for the quarterback room, for the team and do what I have to do."

With Ward's endorsement, the rest of the team rallying around him and a head full of confidence, Sanders has the perfect storm following him into his first potential start of the 2026 season.

For now, the focus will be on giving him first-team reps and preparing for a weekend without Watson.