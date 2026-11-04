Browns’ Latest Injury News Opens Door for Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns dropped a bombshell on social media Wednesday morning. Starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in concussion protocol after a hit sustained during the first quarter of the Browns-Steelers game on Sunday:

Watson began experiencing concussion symptoms Monday night and reported them to the medical staff Tuesday morning, when he was placed in concussion protocol. An unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant cleared Watson to return during Sunday’s game. He also passed evaluations after the game and on Monday morning.

Watson has helped the Browns reach 5-3, engineering a game-winning drive in each of their five victories. He has 1,806 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions this season. This start, while unexpected, had many believing that Watson would remain the starter for the season, barring injury.

Unfortunately for Watson, that injury came.

A Door Opens

Watson’s injury could open the door for backup quarterback Shedeur Sanders to show his capabilities once again. Sanders made seven starts as a rookie in 2025, throwing for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

some of Shedeur Sanders best throws vs. the Titans from the All-22 tape. #Browns



The first ball to Fannin with a DE barreling down in his face is just silly... pic.twitter.com/zsZSNHxgbT — Mikey McNuggets (@MikeLucasTV) December 8, 2025

While it wasn’t all pretty, Sanders did show flashes of potential, specifically in the Browns’ matchup against the Titans in 2025. In that game, Sanders threw for 364 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while adding a rushing touchdown. Many assumed the Browns would continue to start Sanders into the 2026 season, but ultimately that was not the case.

Two Starting Quarterbacks

The Browns held a highly publicized quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders during training camp for the 2026 season. Sanders ultimately lost the battle to the veteran Watson, but a comment Browns head coach Todd Monken made during OTAs on June 3 still stands out today:

#Browns HC Todd Monken said he has not yet decided who will start at quarterback between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, nor has he finalized the offensive line heading into training camp.



"I think both quarterbacks have played well enough. We really haven't been in pads,… pic.twitter.com/LFLUlv99mL — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) June 3, 2026

Todd Monken said, “But I’m fired up by the quarterbacks. I'll tell you, we got two starting-level quarterbacks. We really do.” Now, Sanders has the opportunity to prove his head coach right.

Time Will Tell

Sanders has not been confirmed as the starter against the Saints, as Watson could still clear concussion protocol before Sunday. Sanders will take the first-team practice reps Wednesday as Cleveland prepares for the possibility of playing without Watson.

The question now, if Sanders gets the start, is whether he can seize his opportunity. If Sanders performs better than Watson has to start the season, it may be difficult for the Browns to turn back to the veteran. However, Sanders must avoid holding the ball too long. That issue surfaced against Pittsburgh, contributing to two penalties for ineligible players downfield on screen passes.

If those struggles resurface, the Browns could quickly return to Watson, who has led five game-winning drives this season.