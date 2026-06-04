The Case for and Against Browns Trading Denzel Ward After Myles Garrett Blockbuster

The Browns made a major trade on Monday, sending star pass rusher Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, and now the attention will turn to whether Cleveland will look to trade cornerback Denzel Ward.

Cleveland drafted Ward in the 2018 NFL Draft, a year after Garrett, and he is one of the few remaining veterans from the Baker Mayfield era.

The Browns should consider the pros and cons of trading Ward. Here's why they might or might not do it.

Why the Browns should trade Ward

Ward is entering his ninth NFL season, and this may be the perfect time to trade him for maximum value. The Browns are actively positioning themselves to acquire a franchise quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft. Trading Ward could provide them with additional draft capital, ensuring that Cleveland has enough picks to move up the draft board, if necessary.

The Browns probably won't receive a first-round pick for Ward, but a Day 2 pick is possible. Cleveland could use that Day 2 pick to trade up in the first round next year or to sit back and take a player with that selection.

Ward becomes a free agent after the 2027 season, leaving the Browns with just two seasons with him. If they don’t plan to keep him, trading him now could bring valuable assets that help Cleveland in 2028 and beyond.

If the Browns trade Ward, they can save $17 million against the cap this season and $20 million next season, freeing up room to sign free agents.

Why the Browns shouldn't trade Ward

The Browns' cornerback depth is lacking, and trading Ward would leave a significant gap. Tyson Campbell and Ward are the top cornerbacks, but the rest of the roster has unproven talent. Trading both Garrett and Ward in the same offseason would send the wrong message to the team.

Even though the Browns may not be great, they shouldn't completely overhaul the roster. New head coach Todd Monken needs time to learn how to win, and the first- and second-year players need veterans to guide them, and that is what Ward can provide.

At 29, Ward's trade value is limited as he's nearing the end of his career. No team is likely to give up a first-round pick, and while a Day 2 pick might be reasonable, it could still be a stretch. Given his injury history, teams may be hesitant to trade for him, which means he is more valuable to the Browns being on the roster than what they can get in return.