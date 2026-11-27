Football has become synonymous with Thanksgiving ever since the American Professional Football Association played six games on Thanksgiving Day back in 1920, its inaugural season, and two years before rebranding as the National Football League.

And there’s no sign of slowing down, with the NFL currently slating games for Thanksgiving Eve and Black Friday, in addition to three yearly Thanksgiving Day contests.

Even so, the Cleveland Browns haven’t figured prominently on Thanksgiving in recent seasons, with their last appearance occurring back in 1989.

For the Browns, as a franchise, Thanksgiving Day games have been a mixed bag. Here’s how they’ve fared through six total appearances:

1947 -- Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Dons (AAFC)

As the premier franchise of the extinct All-American Football Conference, it comes as no surprise that Paul Brown's teams did really well on Thanksgiving during this era.

In ‘47, the Otto Graham-led Browns turned an early 10-point deficit into a 27-17 beatdown in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Marion Motley ran for 75 yards and a score, while Lew Mayne added two catches for 123 yards and another touchdown. On defense, Mac Speedie picked up a fumble and returned it 8 yards the other way for the game’s final touchdown.

1948 -- Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Dons (AAFC)

The year after, the AAFC once again featured Cleveland at L.A., and once again the Browns erased an early deficit and turned it into a lopsided win, this time by a score of 34-14.

Otto Graham threw for two touchdowns and ran in another one; Dante Lavelli reeled in seven grabs for 128 and a touchdown, and Edgar Jones led Cleveland’s rushing attack with seven carries for 37 yards while also catching a touchdown pass.

Attendance numbers point to a little over 60,000 that day, about 15,000 more spectators than the year before.

1949 -- Cleveland Browns at Chicago Hornets (AAFC)

Finally, a close one, the Browns edged out the Hornets by a score of 14-6 in front of a reported minuscule crowd of just over 5,000 at Soldier Field. This was the same team that Cleveland had dismantled by 35-2 earlier that month.

Weather conditions limited Graham’s air attack, managing just 88 yards on six completions. Motley and Bill Boedeker provided Cleveland’s touchdowns en route to the club’s fourth and final AAFC crown.

Two weeks later, the NFL would officially announce that the Browns would be joining the league as part of a merger agreement, along with the San Francisco 49ers and the original Baltimore Colts.

1966 -- Cleveland Browns at Dallas Cowboys (NFL)

One season after falling to Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers for the NFL Championship, Cleveland met the Cowboys at the Cotton Bowl in front of a crowd of over 80,500.

Dallas, then an up-and-coming team, managed to defeat Cleveland 26-14 despite getting outgained in total yards, 321-304, thanks in part to four Danny Villanueva field goals.

Leroy Kelly scored on the ground, and Ernie Green caught Frank Ryan’s lone touchdown pass that day, but the Don Perkins-Dan Reeves rushing attack proved to be too much.

Dallas would go on to lose the NFL Championship to the Packers that season.

1982 -- Cleveland Browns at Dallas Cowboys (NFL)

The Browns were no match for the Cowboys in ‘82, with the team scoring its only two touchdowns in the fourth quarter when Dallas was already up 31-0.

Danny White threw two touchdown passes, and Tony Dorsett ran for two more, while Dino Hall and Mike Pruitt helped make the score look less humiliating.

This Landry team made its way to the Conference Championship, while the Browns managed to sneak into the playoffs with a 4-5 record in a strike-shortened season, before losing in the Wildcard round to the Raiders.

1989 -- Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions (NFL)

The Browns came into the Pontiac Silverdome as a genuine Super Bowl contender. The Lions were a team on the mend after picking third in that year’s draft.

However, this Detroit team, led by a rookie head coach in Wayne Fontes and a rookie running back in Barry Sanders, managed to pull off the upset as one-touchdown underdogs over Bud Carson’s Browns.

Sanders ran for 145 on 28 carries, and Eddie Murray kicked two field goals, while Bernie Kosar was held without a touchdown pass and was intercepted once. Another Barry, Redden, scored the Browns’ lone touchdown on a 38-yard scamper, his only carry of the game.

The 3-9 Lions’ win over the Browns sparked a five-game winning streak to close out the season and legitimize Fontes. After the loss, Cleveland went 2-2 the rest of the way and returned to the Conference Championship Game, where they fell for the third time in four years to the Broncos.