Anyone who followed the Cleveland Browns closely knew that the 2026 season was going to be an interesting one.

Not just because it felt like nearly everyone had counted the Browns out, even after they put together a strong offseason, but because the quarterback situation was a big talking point. Would the team go with second-year signal-caller Shedeur Sanders or turn the keys of the offense back over to controversial Deshaun Watson?

Well, not only did they give Watson a chance to be the starter in the season opener, but he has done his job well enough to lock down the job for the entire year.

And now, one major question has started to arise: will the Browns' front office extend him this offseason?

The 31-year-old is in the final year of a five-year, $230 million contract. With how he is playing right now, leading the Browns to a 6-3 record while under center and keeping up the hunt for a playoff spot, it seems likely that the front office would at least consider it.

Here is what the contractual situation could look like in just a few short months:

Comparable 2026 Quarterback Contracts

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This past offseason, there were actually quite a few quarterbacks who hit free agency and commanded quite a bit of attention. Funny enough, a couple were even tied back to the Browns.

But weeks came and went and the Browns stood still, opting to stick with the quarterback room they already had.

Now, though, the front office might actually be able to use some of the discussions they saw behind-the-scenes to work through Watson's upcoming contract situation.

The Browns were never really in the running for Pittsburgh Steelers veteran Aaron Rodgers, but being over 40 years old and still playing at a high level, he somewhat sets a line for what Watson's value could be at. He commanded a one-year, $22.5 million deal.

Following Rodgers, 27-year-old Malik Willis, who is still relatively unproven, grabbed a whopping $22.5 million a year deal across three seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

Being almost four years younger than Watson and entering what is expected to be his prime, the contract makes sense, especially with where the quarterback market is at right now.

The final two deals that align somewhat with where the Browns should be at with Watson are Kirk Cousins, who signed a one-year, $11.3 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, and Marcus Mariota, who signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Washington Commanders.

Both of those contracts make sense for where they were at in their careers; however, Cousins has quickly re-emerged as one of the league's most consistent quarterbacks. He's a good example of taking a low-to-mid-level financial risk on an aging quarterback, something Cleveland could end up taking into account.

The Likely Route

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after defeating the Houston Texans at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at the current quarterback market and comparing some of the deals that were signed last offseason, it is quite likely that Watson ends up inking a two- to three-year deal worth anywhere from $15-22 million a season.

The $15 million mark puts him just ahead of Cousins, while the $22 million high point puts him on pace for Rodgers- or Willis-type money.

That would make his total value worth anywhere from just $30 million across two seasons, all the way up to $66 million across three seasons.

If he can continue playing at the high level he has been this season, that type of contract would be worthwhile for a young team still finding its groove in a loaded AFC North. The bigger storyline, though, is whether this season has been a fluke for Watson or not.

The Browns' front office could end up deciding to lean towards a short-term contract, just to protect themselves and the amount of money they already invested in the controversial quarterback, or if wins really do matter, they could give him another nice deal to stay in Cleveland.

Watson's future in The Land rides heavily on how he finishes the 2026 season.

The Browns return to the gridiron on Sunday, Nov. 29, for a date with the 2026 No. 1 pick, Fernando Mendoza, and the Raiders. The two sides will clash at 8:20 p.m. EST from Huntington Bank Field.