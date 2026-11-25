Pilar Sanders was looking for her son in the aisles of Dave’s Market.

“It’s a pop-up surprise,” she told her Instagram followers as she tried to catch up with him. Two days before Thanksgiving, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders stopped at the East 61st Street store in Cleveland after practice to pay for shoppers’ groceries.

His mom was there to share the moment.

“And it’s more than just a Thanksgiving dinner, too...So many people are being blessed today. It's so much fun!” Pilar said in her Instagram video.

Thanksgiving can bring the joy of getting everyone around the same table and the worry of figuring out how to pay for what goes on it. For the shoppers Sanders sent to the checkout, one of those worries was taken care of.

In footage from News 5 Cleveland, Sanders told one shopper to get in the middle line, where he’d heard they were giving away free groceries.

“Oh, okay. I need that,” the shopper replied.

“You're ahead of the game now,” Sanders said as he showed the customer where to go.

Kandis Maxwell was among the shoppers Sanders invited to the checkout. She told News 5 Cleveland she had kids and that Sanders was her favorite Browns quarterback. Meeting him was a surprise in itself. Having him pay for her groceries meant something more.

“It just came at a good time and it was unexpected,” Maxwell said. “I’m just thankful.”

Shedeur Sanders on What Cleveland Means to Him

Asked what Cleveland had come to mean to him, Sanders talked about the respect people showed one another and how the city had supported the entire team.

“I think that’s just we’re all trending in the right direction here in Cleveland. I’m excited,” he told News 5 Cleveland.

There was still time for a little football talk. When a shopper asked if Sanders would start Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, the quarterback pointed to how the Browns were playing.

“You got to think we are winning and we are doing what we got to do,” he told the fan. “Of course I want to play. I’m going to be aggressive when I get out there.”

Sanders threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns in his first start of the season, an overtime loss to New Orleans on Nov. 8. Deshaun Watson returned the following week as Cleveland beat Houston. The Browns come out of their bye at 6–4 and host Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Sanders said he picked this day because he knew plenty of people would be shopping. He also talked about the times someone had shown him an unexpected kindness and how even a few words could change his outlook.

At Dave’s Market, he had a chance to do something for the people right in front of him.

“You don’t know how long you may be alive,” Sanders said. “So you might as well do it while you can.”