Five Players Who Could Be Sneaky Fits for Cleveland Browns in Round 1

The 2026 NFL Draft is finally here, and the Cleveland Browns are just hours away from being on the clock.

The Browns have two first-round selections on Thursday night, No. 6 and No. 24 overall. It’s possible that Browns general manager Andrew Berry decides to trade back if the right offer is made. Or, if the Browns have a player that they feel like they must have, they could opt to stay put and make a selection with conviction.

The team has nine total selections with glaring needs at left tackle and wide receiver. However, Berry rarely ever drafts for need and views these prospects as longer-term investments.

Outside of the popular names like Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate and Georgia left tackle Monroe Freeling that have both been mocked to the Browns countless times, here are a few other players that Browns fans should be watching on Thursday night.

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The Browns have done plenty of work on Proctor and are thought to really like the 6-foot-6 tackle out of Alabama. At the NFL Combine, Proctor weighed in at 352 pounds, which cured some external panic about his weight and effort.

Not many people of Proctor’s size move with the sort of athleticism and fluidity that he possess.

Berry has an affinity for younger prospects, and Proctor’s only 20. That certainly helps his case to be viewed as one of the top linemen on Cleveland’s board, especially considering that he’s already logged over 2,400 snaps at left tackle.

Spencer Fano, OL, Utah

At the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Miami’s Francis Mauigoa was viewed as the best tackle in this class, but he’s a true right tackle.

Fano is the most versatile tackle in this class. He started as a freshman on Utah’s offensive line at left tackle before exploding onto the scene at right tackle in the two seasons that followed. In the NFL, Fano would be able to play pretty much any position on the offensive line, even snapping the ball at the combine.

Berry has chased versatility with almost every offensive lineman that he’s acquired. Even though Fano’s arms are a bit shorter than what data driven organizations would prefer in a left tackle, the Browns might be blown away by how athletic and versatile the 21-year-old is.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Apr 22, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils receiver Jordyn Tyson during the NFL Draft prospects clinic at Hazelwood Green Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Berry attended Tyson’s workout on Friday, where the 6-foot-2 wide receiver proved to over 20 NFL teams in attendance how healthy he was.

In the days that have followed, Tyson’s stock is seemingly rising. The New York Giants, who will select at No. 5 overall in front of the Browns, are rumored to be heavily interested in the Arizona State star.

Since Berry drafts prospects based on their long-term projections, Tyson would bring any NFL team plenty of upside and is worth considering.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

The biggest surprise that Berry could make would be drafting Ohio State safety Caleb Downs at No. 6 overall despite so many offensive needs.

If Berry holds off the urge to land a potentially generational defensive back in the top 10 selections, there’s a real chance that he won’t be able to hold back at No. 24.

McNeil-Warren will be the third safety selected, behind Downs and Oregon’s Dillon Thieneman.

The Browns hosted McNeil-Warren on a top 30 visit and attended Toledo’s pro day. Even though wide receivers and left tackles would be the most popular first-round selections, McNeil-Warren would help the Browns prepare for life after Ronnie Hickman and Grant Delpit, who will both be playing on their final contract years in 2026.

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

It doesn’t feel like the Browns and Simpson are a match, as the 2026 NFL Draft’s QB2 seems to be heading to the Arizona Cardinals or New York Jets.

But the 6-foot-1 quarterback accepted an invitation to sit in the green room in Pittsburgh. He has to feel pretty good about a first-round selection. Right?

Even though the Browns have plenty of other needs, new head coach Todd Monken’s relationship with Simpson can’t be ignored. At the combine, Monken admitted that he tried recruiting Simpson to Georgia out of high school and has a great, personal relationship with his father.