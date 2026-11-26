The Cleveland Browns are coming back from their bye week with a huge game the entire country will see.

Cleveland will take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Huntington Bank Field, and the game will air on "Sunday Night Football".

Primetime is a great way for players to showcase their skills to the NFL, and these two players need to step up and be game changers if the Browns want to beat the Raiders.

Jared Verse

Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse (8) is seen prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It feels like every week the Browns have been waiting for Verse to have a breakout game, but it never comes. However, this week he has a great chance to get his first sack of the season.

The Browns will be taking on rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who is making his third career start. It would be an excellent opportunity for Verse to show him what the NFL is all about.

Pro Football Focus posted on X Monday that Verse has 248 pass-rush snaps without a single sack this season, which is the most among defensive ends.

Most pass rush snaps without a sack among DE this season



Jared Verse 248

Nick Bosa 126

Derek Barnett 123

James Lynch 123

Tyler Lacy 103 pic.twitter.com/pUyli1pfkD — PFF (@PFF) November 24, 2026

Verse believed that he is coming off his best game against the Houston Texans in Week 10.

“I think I was my best self that game," Verse said on Wednesday. "I did exactly what I had to do. I closed the B gap with the tackle, I was able to set the edge, I was able to get to [CJ] Stroud a couple times. Didn’t end up getting a sack but getting in his face, hitting him."

If Verse can record a sack or two, then there is a good chance the Browns could make Mendoza feel uncomfortable, forcing him to start rushing decisions.

Quinshon Judkins

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates with wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) and wide receiver KC Concepcion (1) after a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland's running back Quinshon Judkins has not had the best season, recording 423 rushing yards on 126 attempts and four touchdowns in nine games. But he could break out on Sunday.

The Raiders are allowing 149.5 rushing yards per game, the second-most in the NFL.

If Judkins can be patient enough and the offensive line can open up holes, then he could have a great day running the ball. If Judkins struggles against this defensive line, it raises the possibility that the offensive line is underperforming or that Judkins is not a No. 1 running back in the NFL. In that case, the Browns will need to address that need in the offseason.

If the Browns can take down the Raiders, they will be 7-4 with a great chance of making the playoffs.