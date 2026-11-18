With the No. 126 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected running back Dylan Sampson.

And within just a few days, it looked like the Browns had completely revitalized their offense.

During that draft, not only did the Browns end up selecting Sampson, but they also added multiple other pieces to the offense, including his counterpart, Quinshon Judkins. Throughout their rookie season, that draft class stood out as excellent additions. Much of that established momentum carried into this year as well.

But Sampson, who had to fill a large role at the end of the 2025 season due to injury, hasn't followed in his draft class's footsteps. Instead of continuing to play a key role in game-day plans, he has practically disappeared.

Across five games, the 22-year-old has 19 carries for 79 yards and zero scores. He has also picked up just one first down this season. In the receiving game, he has been targeted 22 times for 16 receptions and 152 yards. That isn't as much of an issue as his lack of involvement in the backfield, though.

With how dynamic Sampson is in both the rushing and passing attack, he needs more carries and the same pace of targets he is currently on, especially as the Browns' offense looks to finish the season strong.

The Browns' Rushing Attack Moving Forward

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) tackles Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (22) during the fourth quarter of an NFL game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Judkins has dominated the shares out of the Browns' backfield, taking 126 carries for 423 yards and four scores. He is averaging a team-low 3.4 yards per game, less than quarterback Deshaun Watson, Sampson, Jaleel McLaughlin, Rahiem Sanders and even wideout KC Concepcion.

Not only is he unable to break past that first wall of the defense and pick up chunk yardage, but even with a high volume, his average yards per game sits below 50.

If, through nine games, those numbers haven't grown (which they unfortunately haven't), the Browns need to make changes. It isn't that Judkins deserves a major dip in opportunities, but rather just a counterpart, such as Sampson, to balance the running game out.

Just a few weeks back, head coach Todd Monken said that the rushing game is one of the team's most troublesome areas.

"It's not a negative; it's a fact," Monken told reporters when asked about the Browns' struggles in that area of the offense. "We have got to scheme better, we have got to coach it better, we have got to call it better, and we certainly can block it better."

Since he is aware of the issues, making changes such as getting Sampson more involved could be one of the easiest ways to start making adjustments. If it works, it works. If it doesn't, at least the Browns can cross that off the list and move on to the next.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (22) runs the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because almost like the quarterback situation, the more you kick the can down the road, the longer you prolong the questions.

But as he has shown in the receiving game, all he needs is some open space, and he can make a defense pay.

In his college days, Sampson was elite in both the rushing and passing attacks, being able to spread the field and create chunk plays out of thin air. His speed and athleticism allowed him to weave through traffic as he averaged a whopping 5.9 yards per rush and 8.6 yards per reception.

Cleveland needs to find a way to unlock that form again.

The Browns and Sampson return to the gridiron on Sunday, Nov. 29, giving them a much-needed bye week to reset before the last few weeks of the season. They will take on the Las Vegas Raiders from Huntington Bank Field at 8:20 p.m. EST.