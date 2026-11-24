The Cleveland Browns' 2026 bye couldn't have come at a better time.

Following a Week 10 win over the Houston Texans at home, 27-24, the Browns marched right into a Week 11 bye, giving themselves time to reset and regroup ahead of the back half of the regular season.

Fortunately, while they didn't suit up this past weekend, they got plenty of wins as the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals all lost. Not only does that give the Browns a big opportunity to take the No. 1 spot in the AFC North, but they also now sit in sixth in the playoff bracket.

Head coach Todd Monken spoke to the media on Tuesday, Nov. 24, shedding light on how this bye week couldn't have come at a better time.

"... I told the team this morning. I hope they enjoyed their time away. They earned that," Monken said. "...And we have earned the right to be where we are at, and that same old saying: 'so what, now what.' All we can control is having the best Tuesday that we can today. That's all we can do.

"...All that matters is the day we have today and getting ourselves ready to fight like hell to seven [wins]."

With the entire AFC North losing this weekend, the bye week couldn’t have gone better for Todd Monken and #Browns. pic.twitter.com/KHPvmgarpN — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 24, 2026

The Browns, unlike many teams this Thanksgiving week, won't have to suit up for a mid-week affair.

The Green Bay Packers play on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Rams, and the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills all play on Thursday for Thanksgiving.

Monken went on to say that it was nice that the Browns didn't have to change their practice schedule around, especially coming out of the bye.

"It worked out great for us," he said. "In my opinion, having the bye last week, to bring them back today, have today be like a normal Wednesday practice, tomorrow be like a normal Thursday, then Thursday morning we have the ability to basically get ahead of redzone, walk on Thursday... and then really recap what we have installed the first two days and then get the guys out of here.

"Like I said before, it is a unique opportunity here. Because normally you are scrambling to install on Thursday and let the guys have time with their family and friends... Because all have a lot to be thankful for..."

Todd Monken is thankful the #Browns bye week came right before Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/5ob08fUGS3 — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 24, 2026

While Monken's comments sure are correct, the only hope now is that the players didn't waste the bye week and added free time to their schedules, but instead used it to get ready for a critical stretch of the season.

The Browns return to the field Sunday night, matching up with the Las Vegas Raiders and former No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. Initially scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. EST kickoff, the game was flexed to primetime and will now be played at 8:20 p.m. EST.