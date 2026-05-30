Three Games on Browns Schedule Where They Could Secure Big Surprise Wins

The Cleveland Browns will go into the 2026 season as a team in the midst of rebuilding, but there are a few games on their schedule where they could shock the league and pick up a win.

The Browns went 4-13 last year, but shocked some people when they were able to pick up a win over the Green Bay Packers in week three at Huntington Bank Field.

Below are three games the Browns won’t be favored in, but could shock some people and come away with a victory.

Browns could pick up AFC North win in week six

The Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at home in week six, and could potentially shock some fans in the game.

The Browns play the New York Jets the week prior, and could potentially be riding a high of picking up a win going into the game against the Ravens. The Browns last defeated the Ravens back in 2024, and the Ravens will be coming off of a Sunday night game in Atlanta the week prior.

If the Browns can keep containment on Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry they'll have a shot to be in this game into the fourth quarter.

Browns could start 1-0 with win over Jaguars

The Browns will likely be healthy underdogs in week one against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but could surprise some people and walk out of Jacksonville with a win. The Browns have had success against Jacksonville in recent years, defeating the Jaguars the last three times the sides have faced off against one another, with the Jaguars last win over Cleveland coming back in 2017.

The Browns defensive line should be able to get to Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and Myles Garrett could potentially pick up a sack or two to get his season underway.

Browns could shock Bengals in final week of season

The Browns season finale in Cincinnati against the Bengals could surprise some people. Any time two AFC North teams play each other, it seems the records for each team go out the window and a rock fight ensues. The Browns defeated the Bengals last season in Cincinnati, and only lost by one point at home to the Bengals last year.

While the Browns will most likely be healthy sized underdogs in each of the three games, there is reason to believe the Browns could pick up two out of three and stun a lot of pundits.