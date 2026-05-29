3 Browns Players Todd Monken Can't Afford to Take a Step Back in 2026

As Todd Monken prepares for his first season with the Cleveland Browns, he’s expecting to inherit a team with a stellar defense and a young offense in need of development.

The defense isn’t getting any younger though, and the young players on offense who have flashed their talent need to prove their ready if the Browns are going to have any chance at being competitive this season.

Here are three players that Monken and the Browns can not afford to take a step back this year.

1. Denzel Ward

Ward has been a cornerstone of the defense since he first came to the team in 2018. When he’s healthy, he’s among the league’s best corners.

Ward has managed to stay healthy over the past two seasons where he’s racked up three interceptions, 18 pass break ups and nearly 100 tackles. The older he gets though, the more likely the injuries will cause some serious regression.

Ward is clearly betting on his own training, as he is currently missing OTAs early. As Ward and Monken have barely met to this point, it’s going to be crucial that Monken trusts Ward still has plenty more prime to give Cleveland.

2. Harold Fannin Jr.

Fannin shined during his rookie season as he was among the league’s best tight ends, leading the Browns in receptions (72), yards (731) and touchdown catches (6).

Now it’s time to prove that it wasn't a fluke year for Fannin. Monken likes to use his tight ends, something he did consistently in Baltimore, and Fannin will get plenty of targets this year.

However, a big difference for Fannin this year will be the other weapons around him. With the addition of KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, Fannin will have to be even better to earn his targets.

Fannin was also the beneficiary of checkdowns and quick routes where he was able to use his speed in run after catch situations. While he’ll still get those looks, Monken will likely look to keep pushing the ball downfield more often, requiring Fannin to develop as a true route runner.

These are all good things for Fannin and the Browns, but it’s up to Fannin to keep progressing, rather than hitting a sophomore slump and struggling adjusting to a new-look offense.

3. Grant Delpit

This is going to be a very big year for one of the Browns’ leaders over the past few seasons. He’s set to hit free agency after this year, and rookie Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is ready to take over if needed.

Though Monken would rather have his vocal leader of the secondary stay that way and earn himself a new contract.

Delpit had over 50 tackles last season, three sacks and forced several clutch turnovers. He also blew a couple assignments and really struggled to make tackles in the open field.

Those are issues he’s going to need to correct ASAP. The Browns will be a whole lot better if Delpit and McNeil-Warren can share the field. Delpit still has all the talent in the world, he just needs to get back to the borderline pro bowl caliber safety he was in 2023.