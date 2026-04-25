Three Players for Cleveland Browns Fans To Keep an Eye on During Day 3 of NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have made it to the final day of the 2026 NFL Draft.

So far, the Browns are receiving tremendous praise for their draft class that includes Spencer Fano, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. The Browns also traded back into Day 2 for Florida offensive tackle Austin Barber.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry said the fifth-round is the new seventh. The Browns have five draft picks on Day 3. Four of those selections are fifth-round draft picks, with one seventh-rounder. That sort of ammunition could help Berry work back into the fourth-round, if he decides a player is worth moving back up for.

Okay NOW here are the #Browns remaining draft picks:



Round 5: No. 146 overall

Round 5: No. 148 overall (from Chiefs)

Round 5: No. 149 overall (from Bengals)

Round 5: No. 152 overall (from 49ers)

Round 7: No. 248 overall (from Seahawks) — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 25, 2026

Here’s a few players Browns fans should be watching for in Day 3.

Connor Lew, C, Auburn

It’s hard to believe that Lew is still available going into Day 3.

The 20-year-old center is one of the youngest prospects in this class, which is always music to Berry’s ears. The Browns love younger prospects, and Lew played over 1,600 snaps for Auburn during his college career.

The Browns signed Elgton Jenkins in free agency, who had played center for the Green Bay Packers. But the 30-year-old veteran is probably better suited at guard, where he was a two-time Pro Bowler.

That could allow the Browns to target Lew, allowing him to compete with Luke Wypler, who should be healthy by training camp.

Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

The Browns still need a slot cornerback. Even though the story of Day 3 will be Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy’s slide due to his knee injuries, the Browns could have their eye on a different defensive back.

Rivers is one of the best nickel cornerbacks in this entire class. The slightly undersized cornerback made an instant impact as a true freshman for the Blue Devils and grew into bigger roles during the following two seasons.

Even though the Browns feel good about Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell, Rivers is a player that would rotate into specific coverages as a rookie for new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg.

Justin Joly, TE, NC State

New Browns head coach Todd Monken received an apology from Berry on Friday night.

The Browns traded out of No. 70 overall once Georgia tight end Oscar Delp, who played for Monken at Georgia, was drafted one slot ahead of them. During a frenzy of tight ends, Ohio State’s Will Kacmarek was selected in the third round by the Miami Dolphins.

Berry stated that he believed the Browns would be able to select an elite blocking tight end on Day 3, indicating that they were after one of Delp or Kacmarek.

Joly has work to do as a blocker. But the 21-year-old is an elite separator and has the athleticism required to improve in the blocking department.