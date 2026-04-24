Browns Fans Should Keep an Eye on These Eight Players During NFL Draft Day 2

The Cleveland Browns exited the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft solving their two biggest needs by selecting left tackle Spencer Fano and wide receiver KC Concepcion.

But after a first-round trade back with the Kansas City Chiefs, Browns general manager Andrew Berry finds himself with nine NFL Draft picks remaining on Friday and Saturday.

It’s possible that Berry looks to consolidate some of these picks, especially discarding a few Day 3 selections if possible to start working the phones on undrafted free agents.

But here are a few prospects linked to the Browns that Cleveland fans should keep an eye on Friday night.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) is tackled by Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

A lot of the top remaining players are defensive, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Browns take their first defender at No. 39 overall.

Safety is quietly a position of need, especially considering that Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman are both free agents following the 2026 campaign.

Insert McNeil-Warren, who will be the first Mid-American Conference player selected. The big Toledo safety turned heads during the pre-draft process. The Browns met with him a few times, including on an official top 30 visit.

New defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg loves three safety looks, and McNeil-Warren is a guy that can contribute right away while developing in the NFL on the fly to assume the starting role in 2027.

Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston is still on the board, but so is Bell, who would’ve been selected on Thursday if it weren’t for a season-ending knee injury.

But the Browns hosted the mid-to-late second-round prospect on a top 30 visit. He had blazing speed prior to the injury. If the Browns feel good about the medicals, this could be a fit.

Even if the Browns pass on Bell, expect them to double dip at wide receiver at some point this weekend to complement Concepcion with someone a bit bigger in stature.

Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq was the only first round tight end, as expected. But Delp and Notre Dame’s Eli Stowers will undoubtedly hear their names called somewhat early on Friday night.

Delp played for Georgia under Todd Monken and told Browns On SI at the NFL Combine that he’d love a reunion with his old offensive coordinator.

The 6-foot-5 tight end has been compared to Brock Bowers, but would fit seamlessly into Monken’s offense next to Harold Fannin Jr, especially because Delp is stout in the blocking game.

Connor Lew, OC, Auburn

One of the youngest prospects in this class, 20-year-old Connor Lew would be ready to start at center right away. Berry has an affinity for younger prospects, and Lew fits the bill of what he could be looking for.

Monken is open to letting Luke Wypler compete for the starting center role. The team also picked up free agent Pro Bowl guard Elgton Jenkins, who had moved to center during his time with the Green Bay Packers.

If Jenkins is better suited as guard and injuries continue to plague Wypler’s NFL outlook, Lew would be ready to go for the Browns right away.

Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Even though the Browns picked up free depth pieces in their defensive backfield, the position is thin behind Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell, who the team acquired before the NFL trade deadline last year.

Cisse is another one of those younger prospects. He did it all on South Carolina’s defense after transferring from NC State. In Rutenberg’s defense, he’d start his career in nickel corner packages while developing into a bigger role.

Zion Young or R Mason Thomas, EDGEs, Missouri and Oklahoma

The Browns have adamantly denied that they’d ever trade Myles Garrett. Even if that’s true, they can always help their generational pass rusher by making his life easier, drafting elite players to play on the opposite side of him.

Young and Thomas both fit the athletic profile that Berry looks for in defensive ends. Thomas met with the Browns on an official 30 visit and was a fast-rising prospect in the pre-draft process.

Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Last year, Berry used the additional third-round pick in the trade down with the Jacksonville Jaguars to select Dillon Gabriel in the top 100.

If a run on quarterbacks start, including Miami’s Carson Beck and LSU’s Garrett Nussmeir, who could also be on Cleveland’s radar, don’t rule out Berry taking a passer off the board before Day 3.

Berry has floated that the team isn’t ruling out quarterbacks despite drafting two last year.

Allar’s 6-foot-5 frame would make him the perfect developmental project for Monken if the Browns decide to dip their toes back into the quarterback water in this draft.