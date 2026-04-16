Shedeur Sanders Former College Teammate Could Be Late Round Draft Target for Browns

While it’s obvious the Cleveland Browns are heading into the NFL draft with some clear need at wide receiver, most fans think the Browns will be looking that way during the first few rounds.

Some great wide receivers often fall later in the draft, and the Cleveland Browns could find a franchise guy if they keep searching late. In fact, one receiver already has chemistry with potential starter Shedeur Sanders.

Missouri wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr., a teammate of Sanders back at Jackson State in 2022, said in an interview on the Ups and Adams show that he would love to rejoin Sanders in the NFL.

“That’s my guy. I’m super happy for him and proud of him for where he’s at right now. Proud of the guy he’s becoming,” Coleman said. “That would be crazy. Freshman year, the chemistry we got. He’s just a great guy. I’d love to go back and play with him.”

Coleman also said Sanders has gotten smarter, stronger, more accurate and more mobile since the two last played together.

Mizzou WR Kevin Coleman Jr. says he would LOVE to catch passes from Browns QB Shedeur Sanders again 👀



The two played together at Jackson State in 2022@KevinLamarCole1 | @ShedeurSanders | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/IqVaDsy0A4 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 15, 2026

Coleman’s collegiate career

During Sanders and Coleman’s one year together, Coleman was a freshman developing primarily as a speedy weapon. He hauled in 32 catches for 475 yards and three touchdowns that season.

The two really clicked in the final game of the season, where Coleman hauled in seven passes for 137 yards and a touchdown. Both players transferred away in the offseason.

Over the next three years Coleman would play for three different teams where he had over 2000 yards and nine touchdowns. His best season came as a junior with Mississippi State where he had 932 yards on 74 catches and six touchdowns.

His senior year at Missouri was a little disappointing, just 732 yards and one touchdown, but he still flashed enough potential to go to the NFL.

During the combine Coleman flashes 4.40 speed and really shined as a deep route runner. He also has some experience as a return man, something the Browns should be in the market for still.

He is currently projected to go on day three, either in the third or fourth round. Cleveland has four picks in those two rounds currently.

Coleman with Cleveland

If the Browns were to select Coleman late, he’d be competing against Isaiah Bond for a starting spot in the slot.

Both players possess similar attributes, elite speed, great deep route running and the ability to go up and make a contested catch. One of the biggest deciding factors could be who meshes better with the starting quarterback.

If Sanders wins the position battle against Deshaun Watson, Coleman won’t be at too much of a disadvantage in building chemistry, even if Bond has a year of NFL experience with Sanders.

Either guy would likely only be Cleveland’s fourth more targeted option this upcoming season. Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. will likely be the favorite, followed by a potential rookie taken earlier in the draft and Jerry Jeudy.

Coleman could still find the ball in his hands as a return man, where currently Gage Larvadain would be the favorite for the job.

Cleveland needs all the help they can get at wide receiver, so pairing Sanders up with a familiar face may be a key difference for both of them this season.