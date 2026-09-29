Todd Monken Sings High Praises For Future Hall of Fame QB Ahead of TNF Matchup

The Cleveland Browns are just days away from what could be their biggest test of the 2026 NFL season so far.

On Thursday, Oct. 1, the Browns will take the field at home, welcoming the Pittsburgh Steelers for a Week 4 Thursday Night Football clash. Arguably the most important game of the first four weeks of the season, the Browns will have a chance to jump the Steelers in the standings and remain in contention for the No. 1 spot.

And not only that, but a clash between the two sides represents another installment in the historic rivalry.

Ahead of the outing, Browns head coach Todd Monken praised the Steelers, highlighting both the standout veterans on the defensive side of the ball and future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Speaking specifically about the 42-year-old signal caller, Monken called out how fast he throws the football.

"First of all, he has an unbelievably quick trigger," he said. "He just flicks it, unbelievably accurate. There just isn't anything he hasn't seen. You talk about a student of the game... he is highly intelligent. You just have to do a great job of your disguises and still be in position."

Across his first three starts, Rodgers has routinely gotten the ball out of his hand fast, something that has led to the Steelers catching defenses off guard. He has 700 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions with a 58.4% completion rate.

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse (8) reacts after a play against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive end Jared Verse, who has been relatively quiet to begin the season, spoke to Rodgers' quick release. The hope is that the 24-year-old can get into the backfield and disrupt the Steelers offense and record his first sack of the year.

"If he is having a release time of 1.2, 1.3, 1.2, 1.1, couple of them were 1.5, that is who he is as a player," Verse said. "So when you get those kind of releases, you can't let it frustrate you as a D-line. You just got to keep rushing."

#Browns DE Jared Verse on Steelers' QB Aaron Rodgers:



"If he's having release time of 1.2, 1.3, 1.2, 1.1, couple of them were at 1.5, that's who he is as a player. So when you get those kind of releases, you can't let it frustrate you as a D-line. You just got to keep rushing." pic.twitter.com/1ye5BWmNbK — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 29, 2026

Fortunately, while Verse hasn't gotten into the backfield too often, he has opened up windows for defensive tackle Mason Graham to go to work.

Graham has four sacks in three weeks, routinely dominating opposing quarterbacks. Thursday, though, he will have to move fast to try and record his fifth sack of the season against Rodgers.

Cleveland's defense has looked sharp this season, especially over the last two weeks against the Buccaneers and Panthers, but going up against an experienced arm like Rodgers is going to be a brand-new challenge for them on the young campaign.

Looking to come out swinging, players like Verse and Graham will have to disrupt any sort of momentum the Steelers try to build early on the road.

It seems that Monken has the team understanding just how special the veteran quarterback can be, though, recognizing all that Rodgers has done throughout his career.

"One of the all-time greats," he said. "I mean there's no way around it. Everybody in the NFL is elite, but to be an all-time great, man it is special."