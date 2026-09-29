Todd Monken’s Headline-Grabbing Comments on Steelers Veterans Could Backfire Thursday

First-year Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken never shies away from showing his emotions. He was high-fiving fans after Sunday's win and appeared in the postgame press conference with his hat on backwards.

Monken brings some much-needed fire to the Browns and it has paid off thus far with a 2-1 start to the season. Fans are just hoping some recent comments don't backfire Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Todd Monken shares notable comments on 2 Steelers stars

Monken spoke with the media Tuesday and said something in jest that could, however, be used as motivation for the Steelers.

“I think it’s about time he retires… and Heyward and all those guys…” Todd Monken on TJ Watt #Browns #Steelers pic.twitter.com/rMzaYkhdCf — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) September 29, 2026

Monken was asked about T.J. Watt and said the following:

"I think it's about time that he retires," Monken began. "To me, and Heyward and all those guys, credit to those guys, how long they've done it at the level they've done it. And it's been tough to go against."

This, of course, seems to be said as a joke. Monken wants Watt and Heyward to retire because they have spent years dominating the AFC North for the Steelers. Watt already has 3.5 sacks this season and made his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl last season. He is once again a top candidate for Defensive Player of the Year.

The potential concern here is the Steelers twisting these comments and it backfiring on Monken and the Browns. A Cleveland loss Thursday night could lead to the Steelers social media team having fun with these comments at the expense of the Browns.

Browns fans, meanwhile, should be excited about Monken's confidence. He already looked to be a "one-and-done" head coach following the horrific 34-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. That turned out to be more of an aberration than the norm, at least through three games.

His team has responded with back-to-back wins and it appears Monken has found a way to unlock at least some of the old Deshaun Watson. The passing numbers are still not there, but the quarterback is showing mobility he has lacked during his Browns tenure. That has cemented the veteran as the team's starter after it seemed he may not even make it to this Steelers game.

Everything is not perfect, however, as the offensive line continues to struggle and commit far too many penalities. Yet winning cures all and at least for now, fans are feeling confident ahead of Thursday night's primetime rivalry game.