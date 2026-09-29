Mason Graham Is Giving Browns Something They Desperately Needed After Myles Garrett Trade

After losing the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, the Browns' defensive line was expected to take a step back.

They drafted Mason Graham fifth overall in last year’s draft to help bring pressure from the interior. Graham had a solid rookie season, but all the attention was on Myles Garrett chasing the single-season sack record. Graham got lost in the quest and ended up with only one sack for the season.

Graham entered the offseason in bigger shape and he has used the added muscle to his advantage. Through three games, Graham already has four sacks. He has continuously collapsed the pocket and gotten hands on the quarterback. Taking an interior defensive lineman in the top five of a draft was a gamble, but Graham is showing that is paying off.

The Browns traded away Garrett and had to find a way to replace at least half of his production. In return, they got Jared Verse from the Rams and he was expected to get the quarterback and ease the transition of life without Garrett. Verse has no sacks through three games and seven pressures, good for 43rd among all edge rushers. Graham has nine pressures and ranks 13th amongst all defensive tackles in that amount.

Graham has also been stout against the running attack. His big frame has caused the opposing offenses to have to stretch the play to the outside. The Browns' defense has improved each week and the unit is returning to form and becoming one of the best in the league.

The defensive line's performance is key to success. The Browns are at their best playing man coverage and the defensive line has to provide quick pressure to lessen the amount of time that the secondary has to stick with their receiver. Graham is using his quick hands to blow past the center and guards and disrupt the play before the receivers can hit their routes.

The opposing offensive line will now have to account for Graham by bringing extra interior blocking with either a running back or full back. Either way, that is one less possible outlet for the quarterback.

Using the extra blocker in the interior will free up Verse to use his strength and speed to take advantage of one-on-one matchups.

The Browns desperately needed Graham to improve in his second year after trading away Garrett. He has answered the call and has had a terrific start to his season. While no one player can replace Garrett’s record numbers, Graham is helping to turn the page on the defensive line and making their success his own.