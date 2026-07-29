Every Andrew Berry Draft Pick at Risk of Getting Released After Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns are nearing the official start of training camp and will have some difficult decisions to make regarding some of the players on their roster.

Only 53 players will make the roster come August, which means some will unfortunately be cut even if they make it difficult on coaches to depart with them. Others will be an easy choice to be a cut candidate, but it’s a tricky slope regardless.

Most of the players that will be released are ones brought in over the last year or two to fill out their roster, but some are draft picks that general manager Andrew Berry invested in throughout the last few years of NFL Draft’s.

His track record of drafting players on paper isn’t the greatest, but with the success of last year's draft class, and this year's having high promise, it hasn’t all been bad.

The players that make up this list of potential cut candidates are all ones that Berry has selected that haven’t panned out.

Dillon Gabriel

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s going to be a difficult assessment of their group of quarterbacks this training camp, not just for Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green, but also for Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.

The best thing for Gabriel’s case to stay is that he has regular season playing time under his belt, but that was also under a different coaching staff. This offseason, Cleveland cleaned house, and new head coach Todd Monken doesn’t have to keep anybody the previous staff liked.

That’s where Gabriel comes into play, mainly because the Browns went out and drafted Taylen Green this past April in the draft. It’s clear the Browns have a certain skill set in mind for what they want in a quarterback, and Gabriel’s skills differ from the other three.

Not often do you see third round picks released from their team a year after they were drafted, but there aren’t any rules on that. If Green outperforms Gabriel in training camp, the Browns won’t hesitate to cut Gabriel and let him find another team in the NFL for a tryout.

Cedric Tillman

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) walks off the field after being injured against the Tennessee Titans fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns historically have never drafted wide receivers well. Every so often they’ll find lightning in a bottle, but for Tillman, it’s been nothing but disappointment since entering the league.

For a receiver who continues to be projected to have a larger role each year with the Browns, it seems to decline as soon as the season starts whether that’s due to lackluster play or injuries. Tillman has the size and strength but can’t seem to find the ball when it’s thrown his way.

The Browns went out and drafted two receivers in the draft this year, so Tillman is already falling down the roster especially with rookie Denzel Boston, who has similar size as Tillman, already predicted to have a role on offense.

It may only get worse for Tillman, who could need a change of scenery to find his rhythm in the NFL.

Zak Zinter

Aug 24, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Zak Zinter (70) sits on the bench during pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, it’s never been a great situation for Zinter since being drafted by the Browns. Injuries have derailed his career so far, especially with him entering the league coming off of a devastating leg injury during his senior year at Michigan.

Zinter has yet to see any real noteworthy in-game action for the Browns, so his tape is very limited when it comes to assessing his current abilities.

Cleveland also went out and bolstered their offensive line during the offseason, and for an undersized guard like Zinter, he could surely be the odd man out at the bottom of the depth chart.

Nathaniel Watson

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Corey Thornton (31) tries to keep his balance after being tripped up by Cleveland Browns linebacker Nathaniel Watson (40) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another player who could fall into the category of not enough tape to assess, Watson didn’t play last season but was serviceable for the Browns in 2024 as a backup.

Watson has the talent to be a depth player for the Browns, but there is other talent in the linebacker room that is deserving of more playing time based on youth and skill altogether.

With the offseason addition of Quincy Williams, as well as Justin Jefferson through the NFL Draft, those are two names to join their rising star Carson Schwesinger. Watson might not have a spot.