Tyson Campbell Believes Cleveland Browns Could Have Best Secondary in NFL

Tyson Campbell faced the media as he prepares for his first full season with the Cleveland Browns, having been acquired in an October 2025 trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Among the array of questions thrown his way, he was even asked what settling into a new city looked like to him.

However, one burning question for the CB was his thoughts on the Browns’ Week 1 encounter, where Campbell will return to EverBank Stadium - a place he called home for four seasons before arriving in Cleveland.

“I really feel [with] God, nothing really happens by coincidence with him,” Campbell quickly answered. “So, it happens for a reason. I'm excited to see what it's going to be.”

Browns CB Tyson Campbell asked about what he learned from his experience being traded to Cleveland last year.



Also asked how much he's thought about a Week 1 rematch with his former team Jacksonville he says "nothing ever happens by coincidence." pic.twitter.com/jU8tGj8xma — 𝚂𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚛 𝙶𝚎𝚛𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@Spencito_) August 7, 2026

In his last full season with the Jaguars, which was in 2022, Campbell recorded 70 total tackles (53 solo), three interceptions, 15 passes defended, and two tackles for loss. In his final five games before the move to the Browns, he had 34 total tackles, 22 of which were solo.

Can Campbell and Denzel Ward be one of the best CB duos in the NFL?

As Campbell settles in for his first full season with the Browns, his teammate Denzel Ward secured his short-term future by inking a two-year, $62.2 million contract extension, with $52.3 million guaranteed. This deal carries an average annual value of $31.1 million, making him the highest-paid defensive back in the NFL.

As a partnership, Ward will lock down the primary CB role, using his speed and intelligent coverage, while Campbell will look to operate next to him as the established CB2. Campbell believes their talent is enough to make them the best CB duo in the league.

Can Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell be the best CB duo in the league? #browns #nfl pic.twitter.com/npYIqAINlj — Dan Labbe (@dan_labbe) August 7, 2026

“I think so,” Campbell said when asked if they were currently the best cornerbacks.

“The way we work each day, trying to get better, trying to help each other get better each day, I think we could be the best duo in the league. But we’ve got to continue to put the work in and let the players do the talking.”

How Campbell adjusted quickly in Cleveland

Moving from Jacksonville to what was a sinking ship in Cleveland last year meant Campbell had to be thrown in at the deep end – like a lot of the Browns were after a catastrophic season that saw them finish 5-12.

But Campbell remained professional and is ready to tackle the new season, aiming to make the Browns a vastly improved side.

“The NFL's a business, and you just got to continue to be a pro and be where your feet are,” he said. Just lean on your teammates and do whatever you need to do to be ready.”