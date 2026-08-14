What Todd Monken's First Three Weeks of Camp Tells Us About Browns Vision

The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for their preseason opener against the Chicago Bears, as the vision for the team has come into view.

First-time head coach Todd Monken has waited awhile for this opportunity. At one of the first practices, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam alluded to taking Cleveland to win over 5.5 games this season.

That comment inherently puts an expectation on the team’s 60-year-old head coach to find at least six wins.

Browns don’t want to rebuild or tank

Even though the Browns still don’t have a certain answer at quarterback, the organization doesn’t want to lose its way into the top draft pick in 2027. They have a talented defense even without Myles Garrett, as third-year EDGE Jared Verse and second-year linebacker Carson Schwesinger are assuming bigger leadership roles on the team.

Throughout two dozen voluntary OTAs, mandatory veteran minicamp practices and training camp sessions, the Browns sound like a team bought into Monken’s message. Verse consistently mentions not wanting to lose while members of the offense echo Monken’s sentiment about coming together as a group and improving each day.

The Browns are a team with plenty of young talent – and they’re going to use it.

Last year’s rookie class was a bright spot on an otherwise dreadful five-win campaign. This year, the Browns are going to want that class to continue their development and take strides in their second seasons.

But the team will also have big roles for more rookies this season. KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston have both already locked up starting receiver roles, while No. 9 overall selection Spencer Fano as left tackle locked up. Rookie safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is going to make an immediate impact.

Across the offensive line, fifth-round center Parker Brailsford could be the next man up behind Elgton Jenkins, who is likely to start. Third-round tackle Austin Barber will compete throughout the preseason against Dawand Jones for Cleveland’s premium backup swing tackle.

Fifth-round linebacker Justin Jefferson should get some opportunities in Mike Rutenberg’s defense while being a core contributor on special teams. Keep an eye on what UDFAs make this roster, as there will be a few competing for roster spots by the end of the preseason, also.

What kind of team will the Browns be in 2026?

They’re going to need to play stout defense, as the offense is a work in progress.

The o-line was completely retooled, as was the receiving room. Behind Harold Fannin Jr., there’s not much certainty at tight end. And the quarterback situation is a big question mark.

But Monken’s first year with the Browns will be a hit if this offense can take a step in the right direction with young players developing and producing across the board.