What Todd Monken Said When Asked Who Browns Starting QB Is Moving Forward

The Cleveland Browns lost on Sunday, Nov. 8.

But it certainly wasn't for a lack of effort from starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

In a Week 9 road battle from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, the Browns fell to the Saints 23-22 in overtime. Going for two on the final play of the game, the Browns attempted to steal a win on the road, but a scramble from Sanders that led to a toss towards the end zone came up empty.

He did all he could; even if he had connected with a receiver, the Browns would have had to try again due to a holding call. All day long, such issues plagued Cleveland's offense.

11th penalty on #Browns.



Shedeur Sanders pass to Denzel Boston for 2 incomplete.



Final-OT #Saints 23 (3-5), #Browns 22 (5-4) — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 8, 2026

Even then, though, Sanders was able to muster up 297 yards and two touchdowns on 31 attempts, completing 19 of them.

When asked postgame what the plan was for the quarterback position moving forward, Browns head coach Todd Monken said that the team was not yet ready to answer such a question. He referenced the fact that the game had just ended.

"How long has it been? 30 minutes since the game ended? I'm not getting into quarterback," he said. "If we want to talk about Shedeur, we can talk about Shedeur."

He went on to praise the former Colorado Buffalo, stating that he was proud of the way he played, especially with the Browns being in enemy territory and being forced into an overtime game.

"I'm really proud of him...how hard he's worked since he's been here..." Monken was quoted saying in an X post from WEWS Reporter Camryn Justice, "to come in there and continue to battle...in terms of his work ethic, his diligence....he gave us a chance at the end...really proud of him."

#Browns HC Todd Monken on Shedeur Sanders:



"I'm really proud of him...how hard he's worked since hes been here...to come in there and continue to battle...in terms of his work ethic, his diligence....he gave us a chance at the end...really proud of him." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 8, 2026

No matter what lies ahead, though, for the 24-year-old second-year professional, he is going to maintain positivity and embrace the role that he is given.

"I control what I can control. I think being a great teammate, being a great whatever role I have on the team, I can do...I can't really complain about anything. I've got a great family. I've got a great team. I'm on the Browns, (we're) winning...the majority of the time.

"Today, we didn't get it done, though...but, there's nothing to complain about."

"I control what I can control. I think being a great teammate, being a great whatever role I have on the team, I can do...I can't really complain about anything. I've got a great family. I've got a great team. I'm on the Browns, (we're) winning...the majority of the time. Today,… pic.twitter.com/3NRiz8ZsBE — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 8, 2026

Such maturity shown by Sanders is a nice sigh of relief, especially considering comments earlier in the week put him in hot water. Entering Sunday's game, the Saints had taken some of his words as potential disrespect, which was shown during the game as Sanders' signature wrist-up celebration was mocked.

He even spoke about that situation postgame.

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) makes a throw against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I was never, ever throwing a shot. I apologize for that being taken out of context, but that's just how media is sometimes...but then, also, that's on me for not making it very clear and I understand that. I would never talk down on anybody, on any person.

"I understand how hard it is just to be in the league."

Sanders has put himself in the perfect position to be the Browns' franchise quarterback moving forward.

He took major leaps in different areas of his game compared to last season, spoke maturely following a close-knit loss and even emphasized that no matter what lies ahead, he will be ready to give his all.

The only question now is whether the Browns believe he is the right option moving forward.

When the Browns return to practice this next week, all eyes will be on the quarterback situation now that Sanders has complicated it again for Watson and the coaching staff.