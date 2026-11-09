Todd Monken Pushes Back on Report About Browns' Starting QB

The Cleveland Browns face a quarterback controversy yet again.

Shedeur Sanders, the Browns' second-year quarterback, made his first start of the season against the Saints on Sunday after the starter, Deshaun Watson, missed most of the week's practices due to a concussion.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson (concussion protocol) returned to practice today. pic.twitter.com/LHaXZFaXl3 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 6, 2026

Watson cleared concussion protocol Saturday, a day after head coach Todd Monken named Sanders the starter because Watson had missed team reps. That’s where things took an unusual turn.

Sanders’ Start

Sanders’ first start of the season began quietly, as he threw for just 38 yards before halftime with the score tied 3-3. In the second half and overtime, however, Sanders came alive, finishing with 297 yards and two passing touchdowns.

Sanders also put the Browns in position to win, leading a drive that set up Andre Szmyt’s game-tying field goal late in the fourth quarter. Then, Sanders threw a touchdown pass to Harold Fannin Jr. in overtime, setting up a potential game-winning two-point conversion. Unfortunately, the Browns did not convert.

Conflicting Reports

Sanders’ start left the fan base divided on what the Browns should do next. Some saw the same pattern that has defined Watson’s season: a slow start followed by clutch plays late. To them, that was reason enough to start the younger quarterback. Others, including ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo, point to Watson’s 5-3 record as a reason to retain him.

On Monday morning, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler made it seem as if a decision had already been made:

The Browns plan to start Deshaun Watson in Week 10 vs the Texans, per source.



Shedeur Sanders filled in Sunday in New Orleans, but returning to Watson was the expected move once he cleared concussion protocol. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 9, 2026

Fowler reported that Watson was expected to resume his starting role against Houston. With Monken scheduled to speak hours later, attention turned to whether the coach would confirm that plan.

Monken had other plans.

A Battle Yet Again?

Asked Monday who would start against Houston, Monken declined to commit. “I really haven’t thought through it other than getting through this morning’s tape,” he said.

Now, Browns fans are yet again left to debate who should be the starter for their team. Monken has not announced a timetable as his staff reviews Sunday’s performance, but one thing is for sure: the Browns still have an opportunity to compete.

At 5-4 with one game remaining before their bye week, the Browns are still in a solid position to contend for a playoff spot and potentially an AFC North title. A distraction such as a quarterback controversy only hinders that.

Monken attributed Watson’s inactive status on Sunday to his lack of team reps during the week, despite examples of quick returns from concussion, like Brock Purdy in 2023. His refusal to name a starter after Sunday’s game and again on Monday, even after reports pointed to Watson, keeps the debate alive. Is a trade coming? Is there pushback from ownership? Only time will tell.

Regardless of what is happening behind the scenes, Cleveland must focus on its home matchup against Houston. A win would put the Browns back on track heading into their bye week.