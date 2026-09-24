What the Browns Special Teams Coordinator said About Andre Szmyt’s Start to 2026

Most football fans focus on how the offense and defense look, whether their team scores points or prevents the other team from scoring.

Football has three phases, though, and special teams often get overlooked. The only time you will hear fans or media talking about special teams is either when a miraculous play happens or when the play is bad. In the young 2026 NFL season, Cleveland could be taking for granted how good the special teams play has been.

Specifically, kicker Andre Szmyt has been perfect kicking so far this season. In Week 1, he only had two opportunities to add points, but was 2-for-2. Week 2 was more of the same for Szmyt, as he was 2-for-2 on extra points and 3-for-3 on field goals from 34 twice and a long from 50 yards. His Week 2 performance earned him the award of AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, his second such award.

Browns special teams coordinator Byron Storer raved about Szmyt in his press conference:

“That's cool for Dre. He's very deserving of the award in my opinion, and it's a lot of hard work and dedication that he's put in. And so I'm really excited for him.”

Week 1 of last season was a tough one for Szmyt as he went through the wringer after a tough game, but he just learned from those miscues and refined his craft from that point on. From Week 1 on, Szmyt is 27-for-29 on field goals (93%), and perfect on field goals from 40 yards and in (17-17). Extra points after that point have also been money, as Szmyt is 28-for-28 on those.

For reference, when Dustin Hopkins was a Pro-Bowler with the Browns in 2023, he was 33-for-36 on field goals (91.7%) and a perfect 8-for-8 on field goals from 50+ yards. Szmyt’s career stats are on the trajectory to match the Pro Bowler, as Szmyt is 28-31 on FGs (90.3%) and 6-7 on FGs from 50+ yards.

Szmyt credited the group around him with helping him succeed, saying: “I couldn't do it without the protection — Corey (Bojorquez), Rex (Sunahara) — it's just as much their award as it is mine. I love those guys, and it makes my job easier when they do their job as well as they always do.”

For NFL kickers, especially in Cleveland, the misses will happen, and it is easy to immediately bash the professional athlete. But when those misses happen, Szmyt has shown he can bounce back and take the punches.