The Cleveland Browns are 6-4 and still in the hunt for the No. 1 spot in the AFC North.

Due in large part to the play of quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Browns have broken past many of the barriers people set for them heading into the 2026 season. By many, this year was expected to be a wash, especially considering Watson's level of play following back-to-back season-ending injuries was a major unknown.

On Sunday, Nov. 29, Watson will have a chance to continue marching the Browns to victories and defying expectations set forth for the team, as they will play host to the Las Vegas Raiders from Huntington Bank Field. The two sides clash at 8:20 p.m. EST in a primetime meeting.

Ahead of the contest, the Browns got a nice two weeks off from playing, winning a Week 10 meeting against the Houston Texans before a Week 11 bye gave them time to reset and regroup. That time also led to reflection from the team as a whole, with conversations around Watson's career resurgence in 2026 beginning to carry a bit more traction.

Tight end Blake Whiteheart, who caught a touchdown pass back in the Browns' Week 2 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, recently praised Watson and stated that he believes the 31-year-old should be in the Comeback Player of the Year conversation.

“He’s so poised and composed and just a hard-working dude,” he was quoted saying in an article on Cleveland.com. “He’s never pointed a finger at another person other than himself, and he’s just worked and grinded. He deserves everything he has right now because of the fortitude that he has, of his abilities with the ball in his hands and as a leader.

"He should definitely be in [the Comeback Player of the Year] conversation.”

The Case For Watson

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Houston Texans at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whiteheart isn't the first person to give Watson his flowers, and he likely won't be the last.

Just a few weeks back, Host of First Take on ESPN and nationally recognized analyst Stephen A. Smith said that Watson deserves the Comeback Player of the Year award as well.

"Deshaun Watson right now is the Comeback Player of the Year."@stephenasmith has this to say about Deshaun Watson 👀 pic.twitter.com/lLSeYyhiRO — First Take (@FirstTake) October 27, 2026

In each of the Browns' six wins this season, Watson has led the offense down the field to secure game-winning drives. At times, he is the one to put the points on the board, and at others, he puts kicker Andre Szmyt in position to play hero.

No other team in the league has been able to find success in the clutch like the Browns have this year.

"I have always just been really good in the fourth quarter," Watson said back at the end of September. "I don't know if it is just the flow of the game, the reps, being able to just see things differently, my memory blank. It's just, fourth quarters have always been my special."

In the fourth quarter alone, according to Pro Football Focus, Watson has 19 completions for 273 yards, two scores and zero interceptions. That play is good enough for a 141.8 passer rating, all while each of those numbers is either tied for the best or the best in the league.

Across nine starts, he has thrown for 2,118 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions, completing 65.1% of his passes along the way. He has also flexed versatility with his legs, taking 59 carries for 266 yards and two touchdowns.

If he can keep this play up and help surge the Browns to a playoff appearance, it will be hard to deny him the award.

But first, he has got to play well under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football against the 2026 No. 1 pick, Fernando Mendoza.