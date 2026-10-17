How Andre Szmyt Has Evolved His Game to Earn a Big Contract Extension

The Cleveland Browns haven't had the best luck in the past signing or drafting kickers.

Just a few years ago, the front office drafted kicker Cade York out of LSU in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. At the time, it was a controversial decision. And years later, it still is, as York would end up going 24-for-32 in his first season before being waived.

Since Phil Dawson left the organization in 2013, 16 different players, including York, have served as placekickers.

Finally, though, the Browns may have ended such a cycle.

Ahead of the 2025 campaign, the front office signed undrafted free agent kicker Andre Szmyt, a standout at Syracuse University. While he was initially brought in to serve as extra depth for the organization during training camp and offseason work, he stole the spotlight from Dustin Hopkins and won the job.

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns place kicker Andre Szmyt (25) reacts after a field goal against the New York Jets with Browns punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Across the last two campaigns, Szmyt has been remarkable, making 34 of his 37 field goal attempts. He has also connected on 32 of 34 extra-point attempts.

One of the most impressive parts, though, is his consistency from deep.

He has knocked through seven field goals from 50 yards or further on eight attempts, with a long of 55 yards in 2025 and 56 yards in 2026.

ANDRE SZMYT FROM 56 YARDS FOR THE WIN! pic.twitter.com/64qGSekF7q — NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2026

Not only does the 28-year-old have a pretty powerful leg, but a consistent one as well.

He is approaching franchise history, sitting with 24 consecutive field goals made, dating back to the 2025 season. Heading into a week six matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, that mark is the third-longest in Browns history.

If he can knock through a few more over the course of the next few weeks, he may be able to steal the No. 1 spot.

Currently, the top two spots are being held by Dawson, who recorded streaks of 27 and 29 consecutive made kicks.

🚨 UNDER THE RADAR: Browns kicker Andre Szmyt is quietly approaching franchise history.



Szmyt has made TWENTY-FOUR consecutive field goals.



That’s the THIRD-LONGEST streak in Cleveland Browns history. pic.twitter.com/YSYfAd8Hfo — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) October 17, 2026

A Contract Extension

But it is hard to imagine that a kicker with such a strong start to his NFL career is sitting in long-term limbo.

After putting together that strong rookie stint in 2025, he was a free agent this past offseason. Eventually, the Browns and Szmyt met on a one-year, $1,005,000 deal to bring him back to Cleveland for the 2026 season.

With how well he has started the year, though, and the historic record he is approaching, a contract extension has to be on the minds of both Szmyt and the front office.

Due to the immense struggles the organization has faced in the position over the last decade, locking down a leg like Szmyt's has to be a priority.

Most FG made without a miss this season



Spencer Shrader 16

Will Reichard 15

Andre Szmyt 10

Chase McLaughlin 10

Evan McPherson 10

Jason Myers 10 pic.twitter.com/YGELg0GDjy — PFF (@PFF) October 15, 2026

Recent high-end kicker contracts have seen Chris Boswell of the Pittsburgh Steelers land a 4-year, $28 million deal, and Brandon Aubrey of the Dallas Cowboys sign a 4-year, $28 million deal with $20 million guaranteed.

While Szmyt is not at that level just yet, he could see a two-to-three-year deal worth roughly $4.5 million a season. That would give him a bigger picture of 3 years at $13.5 million.

For a kicker like Szmyt, who is still establishing himself in the NFL, a multi-year contract would provide the security and confidence to develop while protecting the Browns from making too significant of an investment in a relatively questionable position.

If he keeps this up, maintaining the consistency he has shown through the last 22 games, a piece of paper with a good chunk of change should end up on his desk in due time.