Why Browns Coaches Clearly Trust Isaiah Bond More This Year Based on Minicamp

The Cleveland Browns could show a significant improvement on offense this season with the way they reconstructed their roster during the offseason.

After a busy winter that saw a few notable players added through both free agency and trades, as well as through the NFL Draft, their offense transformed seemingly overnight.

While it hasn’t been decided yet who their starting quarterback will be, and probably won’t for another month or so, it’s safe to say their offense is in much better hands than it was last season.

One player has been catching the eyes of both Browns coaches and the media, that being wide receiver Isaiah Bond. His talents should only improve with more playing time this season, which appears to be the case.

With his role set to increase within new head coach Todd Monken’s system, here’s why Cleveland’s coaches can trust Bond more this year after minicamp.

Bond has shown he can play like a true every down receiver in the NFL

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Isaiah Bond (16) makes a catch against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last season, Bond joined the Cleveland Browns prior to the season after going undrafted out of Texas and was once seen as a promising talent who could have been drafted in the higher rounds. Him being an undrafted free agent stemmed from a pending legal investigation.

Bond played in every game in 2025 for Cleveland, and while his stats don’t jump off the page, he certainly showed that with a better offense, he could give defenses a problem containing him.

He finished with 18 receptions for 338 yards and zero touchdowns, but again, his tape speaks more to the type of explosive receiver he really is. A few highlight catches throughout the season helped make his name known and will again this season.

Of course, with a more defined role on the Browns this season as well as a better offense around him, Bond should be able to double if not triple his stats from 2025 while hopefully hauling in a few touchdowns along the way.

Bond has been working with the first team offense this summer

Isaiah Bond runs at the Browns OTA in Berea on May 27, 2026. | Lisa Scalfaro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Browns have been active all spring and summer to this point with their offseason programs and minicamps both voluntary and mandatory, and Bond hasn’t missed a single one.

It’s clear he wants to be an important piece of Cleveland’s offense this season, while helping to contribute to any facet of the game that he can. Bond has also returned punts in his career and received a few handoffs to surprise defenses with his game breaking speed off the edge.

That’s what makes Bond an even more intriguing player, because from the highlights of all of the Browns’ minicamps so far, Bond has one of their best-looking receivers on the team.

He’ll most certainly be incorporated in Cleveland’s game plan from the start and will be alongside veteran Jerry Jeudy and rookies Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion.

No matter who their starting quarterback is, whether that be Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders, they have an easy time finding Bond somewhere to help their offense succeed in 2026.